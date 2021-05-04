The Raiders (9-2, 6-0) course-corrected from an early 2-0 deficit Tuesday afternoon at Northfield High School to pile up 15 consecutive runs to win in five innings.
After the Rockets (7-4, 3-3) scored a pair of unearned runs in the top of the first, Northfield senior Brynn Hostettler stifled the opposing lineup. She finished with 10 strikeouts while allowing only two walks and one hit.
Offensively, senior Mikaela Girard whacked three hits and drove in four runs thanks to a double, while Katie Balster notched three singles, sophomore Courtney Graff singled twice and walked twice, Hostettler singled twice, Sammy Noreen doubled and singled, senior Avery Valek singled and walked, senior Payton Fox and Gabi Schmoll both walked twice, and senior Chloe Rozga doubled.
Northfield next hosts Winona (8-2, 6-0) on Thursday afternoon at Northfield High School in a matchup that may decide the Big 9 Conference champion.