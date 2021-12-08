Perhaps the biggest moment for Tuesday's come-from-behind 46-43 victory for the Northfield boys basketball team against Red Wing came over the weekend.
After Raider coach Ryan Driscoll spent a full week preaching how this wasn't the same Red Wing team Northfield has beaten 10 times in a row, the Wingers won their home tournament Saturday, capped off by a double-digit win against 2021 Class AAA state quarterfinalist Hibbing.
In that win, Red Wing's Deval Atkinson soared high for a thunderous dunk that was passed around social media. Northfield senior guard JJ Gustina watched the clip and immediately dropped it into the team's group text.
"That was the best thing for us," Driscoll said. "When that happened, JJ sent it to everybody and said, 'These guys are a good team. When coach says you can't take them lightly, you can't take them lightly.' I was really prod of him, his leadership and his communication was phenomenal."
FINAL: Northfield 46, Red Wing 43.— Michael Hughes (@APGSoMnHughes) December 8, 2021
The decision to go to a full-court press with 6 minutes left won Northfield the game.
Northfield improves to 1-0, Red Wing falls to 2-1 pic.twitter.com/b1yR5owyhJ
So a Red Wing team that scored 68 and 69 points in its first two games of the season was limited to only 43 Tuesday night in Northfield. Atkinson finished with just four of those.
"I wasn't sure if we could defend (Atkinson), but Dom (DiMaggio) and Austin (Koep), especially Austin in the second half was just phenomenal," Driscoll said. "They shut him down. He was 1-for-6 from the field and 2-for-6 on free throws. That kid has been dominant so far and he couldn't get anything that he's been getting, so those guys were just phenomenal. Very underrated what they did in the game."
That defensive fortitude throughout the night allowed room for a hectic comeback in the final six minutes of the game. Trailing 40-30, the Raiders dialed up their full-court press defense for the rest of the game.
From that point forward, Northfield closed on a 16-3 run as it discovered the best way to beat Red Wing's swarming 2-3 defense was to force turnovers and score in transition before those aggressive traps can arrive.
Up until that point, junior Soren Richardson was the driving force behind the offense for the Raiders. The guard finished with a game-high 30 points while finishing 10 of 19 from the field and 5-for-5 from the free throw line.
Richardson received a big assist from Gustina and senior guard Tate Journell, though. With under a minute remaining and Red Wing leading 43-42, Northfield drew up and out-of-bounds play that resulted in a relatively clean look from behind the arc for Richardson.
He missed, and while Red Wing was trying to run out the clock, Journell forced an off-balance pass from the Wingers while then tipping the ball to himself, saving it from landing out of bounds and firing an overhand pass ahead to Gustina, who finished the go-ahead layup.
Game winning 🛑 and score.— Northfield Boys Basketball (@NorthfieldHoops) December 8, 2021
🎥: @EmileanaG pic.twitter.com/y5JkLiddNt
"Tate is always going to be the guy for us that's kind of our lifeblood," Driscoll said. "When he flies around everyone gets going. Him and JJ, but Tate is strong, is smart and he never stops. He's never going to stop."
The game was far from perfect, a fact manifested Northfield's 19 turnovers and offensive reliance on Richardson.
The Raiders still won, however, which Driscoll thinks should provide plenty of confidence for his team as it continues on a grueling opening stretch that includes Thursday's game against Class AAA No. 6 Mankato West and a trip to Class AAA No. 7 Mankato East on Thursday, Dec. 16.
"You can't have anything but confidence when you finish that way. They said they were excited to watch it, and I said don't just be excited for the last five minutes. Be excited for the other part, because the other part is where we learn."