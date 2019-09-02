Dundas had been living near the top of its best possible range of outcomes throughout the Class B state tournament. That good fortune reverted to the mean Monday in Maple Lake.
On the heels of three consecutive one-run victories, the Dukes entered Labor Day needing one win in two tries against Chanhassen, which already had four games under its belt this weekend, to claim the team's sixth state title.
Instead, the Redbirds raced to an 8-1 victory in the first game to force a winner-take-all game two, which they also won 9-2 to claim their second consecutive state title. Chanhassen won the 2018 crown as well with a pair of wins on Labor Day.
"We're obviously disappointed in the way that they won," Dundas co-manager/third baseman Mike Ludwig said. "They're a very good team and took advantage of everything that we gave them and we gave them a fair amount. You have to tip your cap and give them credit. I thought the better team won today, they made plays and had big knocks with two outs and we didn't."
Of the 17 runs Dundas allowed across the two games, only six counted as earned.
With seven combined errors in the two games prolonging rallies throughout the day, the dangerous Redbird bats racked up 28 hits.
"We knew that they were capable of it and it was going to be tough to just get one of two," Ludwig said. "Still disappointed that we didn't play well."
With Chanhassen's ability in mind, and knowing it only needed to win one game, while the Redbirds needed to win twice, the Dukes saved their top remaining starting pitcher, John McCaustlin, and top reliever, Charlie Ruud, for the potential second game.
The thinking was to let Chanhassen burn its best remaining arms attempting to win game one and then swarm with the level of pitching the Redbirds would have used much earlier in the weekend.
That didn't pan out, partially because Chanhassen's game one starter, Miles Nablo, threw a complete game, and in the second game a pair of arms that pitched earlier in the weekend, Shawn Riesgraf and Logan Spitzack, returned to stifle Dundas.
Across the two games, Chanhassen's pitching staff, which might be the deepest in the state, allowed only 14 hits and three runs.
Even so, the Dukes received solid pitching in the first game. Mick Dudero took the ball first and fired four innings while allowing two runs, only one of which was earned, before Derek Albers gave up five runs, four earned, across 2.1 innings and Nic Zabel surrendered an unearned run in 2.2 innings.
"Mick is deceptive," Ludwig said. "He's below hitting speed, he doesn't throw that hard, so for a team like this we thought he could give them fits. I thought he did a great job. I gave them an unearned run in the first, but for him to get through four down two, that is exactly what we wanted in that first one."
The largest issue, especially in the second game, was the defense. After Jon Bishop blasted a solo home run to tie the score 2-2 in the top of the third, Chanhassen raced away with six runs in the bottom of the fourth.
That fourth-inning surge was aided by a pair of Dundas errors that allowed the No. 7 and No. 9 batters to reach, before the top of the Redbird order tallied four consecutive hits, had the next batter hit by a pitch and then roped another hit.
"That's uncharacteristic of the brand of baseball that we play," Ludwig said.
That meant Dundas will have to wait for its sixth state title, instead settling for its eighth runner-up finish.
Bishop, Carson Jones and Todd Mathison were named to the all-tournament team, and all were part of the reason why the Dukes were able to storm into the championship undefeated after qualifying as the final team out of Section 1B.
"We joke around a lot that we feel like we're the sixth or seventh best team in the state of Minnesota, but if we get in the tournament we feel like we have a really good chance to win," Ludwig said. "We have all the pieces...The way the tournament worked out we just found a way to win games. The way it's set up, to get to this day was an accomplishment. I'm obviously disappointed, but as long as we have our guys healthy and able to play we have a chance to get to this day."