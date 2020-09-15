Boys soccer: Northfield 4, Rochester Century 0.

Girls soccer: Rochester Century 4, Northfield 2.

Girls tennis: Northfield 7, Faribault 0.

Note: Photos and additional information from each contest will be uploaded Wednesday.

Reach Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @NFNewsSports. © Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments