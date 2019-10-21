When the St. Olaf wrestling team steps onto the mat in early November, it will commence the program's final season.
Friday afternoon, the school announced it would be discontinuing the wrestling program at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, ending a 71-year history that dates back to 1949. The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference stopped sponsoring wrestling as a sport after the 2002-03 season.
"Providing our student-athletes with a quality experience is our top priority," St. Olaf College Athletic Director Ryan Bowles said in a press release. "We are committed to ensuring that they have the opportunity to flourish academically, socially, and athletically. For wrestling, the demands of our small program and dwindling roster do not meet our standards or provide a sustainable model of excellence."
For reference, Carleton cut its wrestling program after the 2001-02 season and only two other MIAC schools (Augsburg and St. John's) still sponsor a varsity wrestling program.
It was noted in the press release that Sean Ahrar, who is about to begin his 15th season in charge of the Oles, will "be offered an opportunity to remain at the College in a different capacity beginning next year."
"This is a decision we did not take lightly," Bowles added in the press release. "We recognize and appreciate the efforts our coaches and student-athletes have made and all they have done for Ole wrestling, as well as the entire St. Olaf community. We will rally around the impacted coaches and student-athletes and support them in this time of change."