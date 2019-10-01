In a match that may have very well decided the Big 9 Conference champion, neither Northfield or Austin could be separated from each other Tuesday night at Northfield High School.
With a penalty awarded to each side, and plenty of scoring chances flowing toward each goal, the match ended in a 1-1 draw to keep the Class A No. 5-ranked Packers (10-1-2, 8-0-2 Big 9 Conference) three points ahead of the Raiders (9-1-2, 7-1-2) in the Big 9 with one contest to go for each team.
"They've still got to play another game and so do we, so we'll try our best, but to move from seventh or eighth (place) last year to this year, that's a big growth," Northfield coach Westley Dayus said. "That's what we talked about, is how big is our growth? And our growth is great. Again, we'll see a lot of these boys again next year for another go."
Austin will host Rochester Century (6-7-1, 5-3-1) on Thursday night with a chance to secure its third straight conference title, while Northfield will travel to Faribault (10-3-1, 5-3-1) needing a win and an Austin loss to claim a share of the program's first Big 9 title.
The Packers struck first from the penalty spot when Julio Hernandez-Espindola converted with 19 minutes, 58 seconds remaining in the second half. Coming out of the break, the Raiders made a tactical shift, moving typical attacking midfielders junior Charlie Pratt and junior Griffin Regnier to left and right wing back, allowing the pair to make bombing runs down the sideline and break down the defense.
That often left junior Brett Price, sophomore Teigen Hoff and sophomore Isai Duque all alone in the back to try and contain Hernandez-Espindola and Henry Tolbert, who drew the penalty. The trio of defenders stood strong, though, with the help of a diving save from junior Jair Asencio-Puga with 23 minutes remaining in the gave.
That leaping stop kept the match tied, since the change in formation paid off for Northfield, with Regnier cutting in from the outside to draw a penalty, which junior Grant Roney buried with 30:38 to play in the game.
It was the first time the Raiders have utilized that formation this season.
"The beautiful thing about the boys is they're smart, so we can throw out any formation, move and change players," Dayus said.
Dayus also complimented the play of Duque, typically a midfielder, to step back and lock down an Austin attack that had been limited to less than two goals only once before — in a 2-1 season-opening loss against St. Paul Como Park.
Part of that was due to what Dayus said was a "fantastic game" from junior midfielder Mason Fisher, who consistently dropped back to break up swift-moving counter-attacks from Austin before they could gain substantial steam.
"Usually he's very direct and forward-thinking, but today he came back in and stopped a lot of plays breaking through the middle," Dayus said. "That's what we need going into sections."
Before the Section 1AA tournament starts next week, there's one final regular-season match Thursday against Faribault, where Northfield will try to win for the first time since Sept. 19 following a pair of draws and its lone loss of the season.
"We're trying to achieve our end so we can begin again in sections," Dayus said. "All we want to see is good football, so whatever formation we need to play, whatever we need to do, if we can get on a decent field nobody can stop us."