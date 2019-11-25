While the Northfield bowling team certainly wasn't at its best during the super regional Saturday, it still did just enough to qualify for the state tournament Dec. 7 in Alexandria.
"Everybody had their moments where they did well and everybody had moments where they struggled, so it was that kind of an afternoon," Northfield coach Gary Greenlund said. "They were obviously happy to get in, though."
With 20 teams entering the super regional, the day started with a 10-game qualifier that eliminated the bottom four teams and placed the remaining 16 teams into four pools of four teams.
After that, Northfield bowled against each team in its pool, with the top two moving on and the bottom two dropping into the "Second Chance" bracket.
The Raiders needed that second chance, which was formatted by four head-to-head matches with the winners still earning a spot in the state tournament.
Northfield topped Metro South Conference foe Lakeville South in its second chance match, with the help of a big first game that powered a nearly 100-point victory.
"It was a struggle," Greenlund said. "The guys, I think nerves got to them again. They didn't bowl really well. They had one really good game in that second chance one and actually won it in the first game with a 256."