From the outside, turmoil appears to be swirling through the Northfield dance team.
Inside the gym Monday afternoon, though, the team's captains present a sense of calm after their coach, Allison Grabow Rise, resigned Thursday with the Big 9 Conference and Section 1AA championships rapidly approaching.
"It's definitely crazy, but we're the same team and the same girls," senior Faith Quick said. "Being seniors and being able to be role models for everyone else and stay strong together is just really great."
Quick isn't officially designated as a captain, but she's been a leader this year for the Hiliners nonetheless, along with a pair of senior captains in Leah Kovach and Sydney Gill. That trio is joined by two junior captains, Tegan Underdahl and Kylie Kvernmo.
"Not much has actually changed, so I don't feel like we've been thrown off of our course really at all," Gill said. "We can still do what we need to do in practice."
"We're still the same team," Kvernmo added. "We've had a lot of setbacks this season, but with all the parents and the dancers coming together, it's been a very positive environment with everyone."
Still, this group of dancers is undergoing its second coaching change in the last calendar year. The latest shift is coming at an inopportune time with the postseason looming.
What's helped, the team's leadership group says, has been the presence of assistant coach Jasmin Kotek and junior varsity coach Abby Quinnell.
"I think a big part of that is having coach Jasmin and knowing she has our backs," Kovach said. "She's there for us, is staying on top of the schedule and she's making sure we know where everything is. She's giving us all this information so we have it and know what we're doing."
That pair has helped the Hiliners focus on the next three weeks, rather than the past few weeks.
Friday, the team travels to Rochester Century High School for the Big 9 Conference championships before competing at the New Prague Invite the following day. Then, Feb. 8, Northfield will compete in the Section 1AAA Championships at Bloomington Kennedy High School.
"We're just looking at the future and giving it our all," Underdahl said. "Just ready to impress everyone and show everyone what we've got."
For Underdahl and Kvernmo, there's still an extra season awaiting next year.
For the trio of Kovach, Gill and Quick, though, these final three weeks will wrap up dance careers that started in the seventh grade.
"If anyone told us this is how our senior season would go, I don't think I would have believed them," Kovach said. "It's going to work out and we have each other's backs, so it's going to be good."
"I think something us captains have said is to just have fun with it, and make sure it's something we want it to be," Gill added. "So at the end of our season we can look back on it and say we did what we wanted to do and still had fun."