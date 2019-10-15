Northfield was always the biggest fish in a small pool competing in Section 1A. When it came to both the True Team and championship-scoring section championships, the Gators lacked a true competitor as they won three straight titles in each format.
Turns out, Northfield is a big fish no matter the size of the pool, as it won the Section 1AA True Team Championships on Saturday at Levi Dodge Middle School in Farmington, although the margin for error was much smaller with its 1,414.5 points narrowly edging second-place Farmington's total of 1,407.5 in the eight-team field.
The title qualifies the Gators for Saturday's Class AA True Team state championships at the University of Minnesota, where the action will start at 5 p.m.
Northfield used its depth to claim the championship, as it won three of the 12 events but racked up 24 top-eight finishes.
Those were both on display in the 200-yard individual medley relay, in which senior Alice Zhang sped to first in two minutes, 15.75 seconds, sophomore Paige Steenblock raced to second in 2:18.48 and senior Caroline Peterson slotted into third in 2:19.19. Combined with sophomore Jeanette Pelletier's 21st place finish (out of 31 entrants), the Gators took 105 of a possible 127 points from the event.
Peterson also joined with sophomore Anna Scheglowski, junior Ellen Varley and senior Ella Palmquist to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:42.08 — .05 faster than second-place Rochester Century, while Zhang, Peterson, Palmquist and Tatum Hauck teamed up to win the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:42.77 — .17 faster than second-place Rochester Century.
Northfield entered the 400 freestyle relay (the last event of the meet) trailing Farmington by four points, but the Gators outscored the Tigers 206-196 in the final event with the help of the B-relay's fifth-place finish (Scheglowski, Steenblock, freshman Ananda Myint and senior Chloe Mellgren), the C-relay's ninth-place finish (Pelletier, eighth-grader Leah Enedy, eighth-grader Charlotte Flory and senior Mia Mollenhauer) and the D-relay's 14th-place finish (senior Christina Narveson, eighth-grader Aya Myint, sophomore Siri Narveson and senior Samantha Sundby).
Farmington had finishes of fourth, seventh, 11th and 12th in the 29-team race.
Other strong events for the Gators included the 50 freestyle, in which Palmquist nabbed fourth, Scheglowski snagged sixth and Varley tied for seventh, the 1-meter diving, in which junior Zibby Hanifl soared to second, senior Ella Kelm finished fifth and senior Hannah Ringlien swiped seventh, and the 500 freestyle, in which Steenblock motored to third, Mellgren sped to fourth and Tatum Hauck powered to sixth.
Raider volleyball wins Bachman Invite
In its latest claim of dominance, the Northfield volleyball team didn't drop a set en route to winning the title at the Todd Bachman Invitational Friday and Saturday at Lakeville North.
The Class AAA No. 2-ranked Raiders (26-1) started pool play Friday night with a 25-7, 25-14 win against Sioux Falls Roosevelt (South Dakota) and a 25-17, 25-20 victory against Jackson Country Central. Northfield finished pool play Saturday morning by topping Class AAA No. 8-ranked Moorhead 25-22, 25-22, before sweeping Class AA No. 2 Marshall 25-18, 25-23 in the semifinals and surging past Class AA No. 1 Stewartville 25-17, 25-23 in the finals.
Stewartville had registered a three-set win by scores of 22-25, 25-21, 15-13 against Class AAA No. 4 East Ridge and a another three-set win against Class AAA No. 6 Lakeville North to reach the finals.
Leading Northfield throughout the tournament was junior Megan Reilly, who amassed 51 kills, 32 digs and seven aces throughout the 10 sets of play, while senior Lida King dished out 108 of the team's 112 assists in addition to 23 digs, five blocks, 10 kills and six aces.
Also helping the Raiders were junior Emma Torstenson (55 digs), senior Bronwyn Timperley (32 digs, 16 kills, seven blocks), freshman Annelise Larson (10 blocks, nine kills), junior Sylvia Koening (12 kills, six blocks), freshman Sydney Jaynes (27 digs, nine kills, five aces) and junior Laura Wellbrock (18 kills, eight digs).
Northfield closes the regular season Tuesday night with a match at Faribualt before starting the Section 1AAA tournament, in which it will likely be the top seed for the first time in program history, next week.
Northfield football wins 1st game
With the help of a defensive effort that surrendered no points, the Northfield football team won its first game of the season Friday 24-7 at Austin. The lone touchdown for the Packers came off a faulty Northfield snap on a punt that was returned for a score.
The Raiders (1-6) started the scoring in the second quarter with senior Gavin Rataj's 13-yard run that provided a 6-0 lead after the point after attempt was missed. Austin (2-5) then took a 7-6 lead with the scoop and score, before Northfield took a lead with less than a minute left in the first half when senior Daniel Monaghan hauled in a 43-yard reception from Rataj. A two-point conversion made it 14-7 at halftime.
"Our kids could have started the, 'Oh crap, here we go again,' (after Austin's touchdown) but they really responded there," Northfield football coach Bubba Sullivan said. "We were trying to run out the clock, but we got enough yards with the run game that we got out close to midfield, so we were able to hit Daniel and that was a great momentum boost."
Then, in the fourth quarter, Monaghan gained 35 yards on a fake punt to set up a four-yard touchdown reception by senior Nick Touchette from Rataj. Another two-point conversion made it 22-7, before senior Simon Dickerson hauled down an Austin ball-carrier in the end zone for a safety and a 24-7 lead.
Dickerson's best play according to Sullivan, though, came on the opening drive of the game. An Austin ball-carrier had broken free for what looked to be the opening touchdown before Dickerson raced to bring him down around the 15-yard line. The Packers were then unable to score on that drive.
"It was a great hustle play," Sullivan said. "He's been playing really great football for us, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The fact that we were then able to hold them to no score was certainly a key part of the game."
Offensively, Dickerson finished with 40 rushing yards on eight attempts, junior Josh Johnson carried the ball 13 times for 37 yards and Rataj gained 50 yards on 17 rushing attempts as the quarterback.
"We kind of turned him loose a little bit in the run game and he had some nice runs," Sullivan said.
Rataj was effective throwing the ball as well, completing eight of his 18 passes for 134 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. His main target of the night was Monaghan, who hauled in three receptions for 70 yards and the touchdown, while Touchette totaled two receptions for 22 yards and senior Caleb Voight caught a pair of passes for 32 yards.
Northfield closes the regular season Wednesday night at home against New Prague (3-4) with an opportunity to move up in the Section 1-5A landscape. Even after Friday's result, Austin is ranked fifth (one spot ahead of the Raiders) in the section in terms of minnesotascores.com's Quality Rankings Formula, which is used to seed teams.
Northfield trails Austin 37-32.7 in terms of the formula, with the Packers slated to host Albert Lea (1-6) on Wednesday. A Packer loss and a Raider win could be enough to flip the teams in terms of seeding, meaning Northfield would travel to likely No. 4 seed Rochester John Marshall Tuesday instead of likely No. 3 seed Rochester Mayo.
Rocket football falls vs. Goodhue
Randolph (5-2) lost for the second time this season after a 12-6 defeat against Goodhue (5-2) at home.
After a scoreless first quarter, Goodhue took a 6-0 lead with 7:46 left in the second quarter, before Randolph immediately answered with a 59-yard touchdown pass from senior Nick Drinken to senior Isaac Stoesz 26 seconds later. That made the score 6-6 entering halftime.
Then, with 4:34 left in the game. Goodhue punched it in from a yard out on fourth and goal to take a 12-6 lead. Randolph was driving to potentially tie or win the game, but an interception on the opposing 44-yard line with 2:05 to play allowed Goodhue to run the clock out.
Even after the result, Randolph maintains a slim advantage (40.8-40.6) over Goodhue in terms of QRF for the second seed in the Section 1A playoffs. Randolph travels to Bethlehem Academy on Wednesday night, while Goodhue will take on Kenyon-Wanamingo at home.
Northfield bowling wins twice
In a pair of matches at Bogart's Enterrainment Center in Apple Valley, Northfield bowling swept Lakeville North (157-93, 160-92, 201-139, 193-131, 165-104) and edged Farmington 3-2 (166-156, 178-204, 182-143, 150-219, 201-169).
Northfield remains in a tie for first in the conference with Bloomington Kennedy, which also won twice, while it separated itself from Farmington by a match with the win.
Against Farmington, Tyler Collette recorded a 100 percent fill rate with nine strikes and one spare, while Sam Scherer notched an 85 percent fill rate with nine strikes and three spares. In the sweep against Lakeville North, Scherer recorded a 92 percent fill rate with 11 strikes and two spares, while Arthur Bergee supported than with an 80 percent fill rate.
The Raiders are now ranked No. 4 in the southern region of Class AA.