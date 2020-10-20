Before ever playing an inning of high school varsity baseball, Northfield senior Cole Stanchina has his plans for college baseball already set.
Stanchina, who throws left-handed but bats right-handed, committed Oct. 12 to play at Division II Winona State.
“It was probably July or maybe August I got a text from their pitching coordinator talking to me about possibly setting up a visit," Stanchina said. "Right off the bat I knew I was going to be interested because of the programs it had to offer and it was exactly what I was interested in, which was sports med or sports psychology.”
Stanchina's current high school baseball experience caps out at the junior varsity level, where he and the current crop of Raider seniors dominated in 2019 as sophomores. Then, when that group was set to collectively graduate to the varsity squad, this spring's season was cancelled.
So, the focus turned to this summer's club baseball season, where Stanchina plays for Minnesota MASH.
"They’ve been really good to me and helping me in the (winter)," Stanchina said. "I had a really good season traveling around, and especially with this weird year they did a really good job with recruiting videos and that really helped me out a lot.”
After the initial contact between Stanchina and Winona State, the two set up a visit for Stanchina in late August. Immediately, the campus stood out for Stanchina, as well as the expansive athletic facilities.
More than that, however — and what finalized his decision — was the program's level of sustained success and how the coaches envision Stanchina furthering a history of winning seasons.
Since taking over as the program's head coach prior to the 2003 season, Kyle Poock has posted a record of 420-354-2 and has qualified for 14 of the last 16 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournaments (not counting 2020, when the season was canceled before conference play began).
“They’re really competitive and I’ve always heard about them doing really well in the conference," Stanchina said. "I liked their coaches and how they set up a vision. For a player like me, I could pitch and they were going to give me an opportunity to play outfield and play first base, as well.”