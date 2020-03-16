Minnesota Hockey has suspended CCM High Performance program tryouts effective immediately until further notice, for our 14, 15, 16 and 17 Programs.
We will be exploring alternative times and processes with our Program Directors for team selections.
All spring festivals and events starting April 17th and continuing through May 3rd will not be cancelled at this time, but we will continue to monitor the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and communicate with you on an ongoing basis.
We will continue to update players and parents via email as it relates to all tryouts, festivals and procedures that may be put in place.
Thank you for your understanding. We want everyone to remain safe and healthy during this time.