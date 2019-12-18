Games: Class A No. 6 Mahtomedi (6-1) at Northfield (4-4), 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Northfield Ice Arena; Northfield (4-4) at Rochester John Marshall (1-5), 5 p.m. Saturday, Rochester Recreation Center.
Recent results: Northfield won a pair of games on the road last week against Rochester Mayo and Mankato West before falling 2-0 Tuesday against Owatonna. Mahtomedi eased past Monticello and South St. Paul by scores of 3-0 and 5-0. Rochester John Marshall lost 6-1 against Owatonna before surrendering a third-period lead in a 6-5 loss against South St. Paul.
Last year: Mahtomedi blitzed Northfield 7-1, while the Raiders swept the Rockets by a cumulative score of 9-1.
1. What started as an entertaining game in the 2017 Class A state tournament and morphed into a Section 4A rivalry the past two years is now just a game between talented hockey teams in Northfield and Mahtomedi. This year, while the Zephyrs don’t feature any more grandsons of Herb Brooks, there’s still plenty of talent up and down the roster. That starts with senior forward Nikolai Dulak, who scored the overtime winner in the 2018 Section 4A semis against Northfield, and this year has already scored seven goals and has tallied six assists through seven games. Junior Ethan Peterson (three goals, nine assists) and junior Adam Johnson (four goals, four assists) have also stood out in the early part of the season. Mahtomedi is led in goal by Ben Dardis, who is 6-1 so far with a .925 save percentage and is allowing 2.14 goals a game. Against South St. Paul, Dardis recorded a 36-save shutout.
2. For whatever reason, it seems Northfield and Rochester John Marshall really do not like each other. Last year, the two games featured a combined 21 penalties, while the year before the two teams combined for 23 penalties in two games. So far this year, the Rockets have already racked up 90 penalty minutes in the first six games compared to 57 for their opponents, while the Raiders have 72 penalty minutes through the first seven games compared to 84 for their opponents. When Rochester John Marshall isn’t in the penalty box, it’s led offensively by senior Teejay Torgrimson, who has four goals and two assists this year, and junior Sam Eagen, who’s scored five times this year.
3. It appears as if Northfield senior Cal Frank has started to gain comfort in net for the Raiders. Last year, Frank split time with since-graduated Wes Lideen. This year, though, he’s been handed the reigns full time. After starting the year with four straight games of a save percentage at .875 or lower, he’s rattled off four straight games with a save percentage at .880 or higher, including three straight over .910. Most recently, he stopped 21 of 22 shots in the win at Mayo, saved 21 of the 23 shots in the win at Mankato West and stopped 25 of 27 shots against Owatonna.