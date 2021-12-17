For the second time in less than a month, the high-powered attack for the Northfield boys hockey team was too much for Faribault (3-5, 2-2 Big 9 Conference) to contain, this time in a 6-1 defeat Thursday at Faribault Ice Arena.
Spencer Klotz scored for the Raiders (4-1, 3-0) only 10 seconds into the game, to help provide a 3-1 lead after the first period and a 6-1 lead after the second period.
In addition to his goal, Klotz also finished with four assists.
Ty Frank and Gabe Sawyer also scored first-period goals, while Cayden Monson, Frank and Kamden Kaiser all notched second-period goals.
Kaiser and Luke Johnson both tallied a pair of assists, while Frank, Brecken Riley, Grant Boardman and Cullen Merritt all finished with one assist apiece.
In net, Keaton Walock stopped 17 of 18 shots, while Northfield finished with a 32-18 advantage in terms of shots.
Northfield next plays Tuesday night at St. Paul Academy (2-2).