Entering the Section 1AAA quarterfinals as underdogs, the Northfield boys and girls soccer teams were both eliminated from the postseason Tuesday on the road.
The boys team entered the postseason seeded sixth and traveled Tuesday to third-seeded Rochester Mayo, which pulled out a 4-1 victory. The two teams were tied at halftime, before the Spartans scored three times in the final 40 minutes.
The Northfield girls, meanwhile, entered the Section 1AAA playoffs as the No. 7 seed and traveled to No. 2 Lakeville South on Tuesday. The Cougars scored twice in both the first and second half to register a 4-0 victory.