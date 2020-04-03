It took some time, but eventually Northfield junior Rachel Wieber started to feel comfortable with both the reality of her future as a Division I volleyball player, and that experience's setting in Cedar City, Utah.
Last month, Wieber committed to play at Southern Utah University, which competes in the Big Sky Conference, following a recruiting process that stretched our for more than a year.
"We spent a lot of hours on the phone talking to each other and getting to know each other, and I think that was really important," Wieber said. "I think building that relationship really helped me learn more about their program, and just being able to talk with them really helped."
Last season, Wieber captained Northfield to its third straight Big 9 Conference title, despite missing a large chunk of the season due to injury.
Her college search started well before the season, though.
She first started thinking about playing volleyball in college about a year and a half ago, and while researching potential schools stumbled across Southern Utah. Immediately, she was drawn in by the area's still-mountainous scenery on the northeastern border of the Mojave Desert.
Then, she noticed the program's recent ascent, after husband/wife coaching combo Pete and Lorelle Hoyer took over the program prior to the 2018 season. That first year, the Thunderbirds struggled to a 6-24 record, but in 2019 finished 15-16 and qualified for the program's first Big Sky Tournament since 2015.
"I think the coming years are going to be really competitive," Wieber said, "and they already made an impact last year with the season that they had."
Lastly, the school offers a competitive pre-med program — Wieber's preferred area of study in college.
After that initial interest, Wieber took her time. She continued talking with other schools while maintaining the relationship with Southern Utah. Eventually, Wieber ventured out to Cedar City for the schools' volleyball camp, where she was sold on her future with the program.
"They were just like they were on the phone," Wieber said. "Super nice, super supportive but also competitive, and that's what I was looking for."
Wieber said the coaching staff iterated they were looking for players who can contribute shortly after stepping on campus, and that they viewed Wieber fitting into that role.
Once she settled on the destination, the final hurdle to clear was — and is — continuing to remind herself she fit the description of a Division I volleyball player.
"It took me a while to really believe in myself," Wieber said. "Obviously, each year as a volleyball player you get more and more confident in your skills. Sometimes, I don't think I am deserving of (the opportunity), but I have to remind myself that I have put in the time, I've put in the work and I work really hard."