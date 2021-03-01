By nearly every metric, the Northfield boys hockey team outplayed Rochester Mayo on Saturday night at Northfield Ice Arena.
The Raiders racked up a 31-16 shot advantage and limited the Spartans to only one shot on goal in the third period. Northfield finished 1-for-3 on the power play, and killed off the only penalty it was assessed.
But, none of that ended up mattering, as Rochester Mayo claimed a 5-2 victory that will likely play a large role in the seeding for the Section 1AA tournament.
"All these games, the learning curve for us is about trying to win battles in those small areas along the boards, where it's critical, and in front of the net," Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said. "Until you do that and are successful at that, the 30 shots or whatever we had tonight just ends up being 30 shots."
Those small battles, plus an aggressive and physical forecheck, allowed the Spartans to make the most of their limited offensive zone time. In some instances, a battle for possession along the boards resulted in a 2-on-1 breakaway and a goal.
On two other occasions, the Raiders gave possession away in their own zone, before needing to dig the puck out of their own net a few seconds later.
"They go hard, and we knew they were gonna," Luckraft said. "We have this tendency sometimes to make mistakes with the puck and make these behind-the-back blind passes instead of using our skating skill and puck protection. We gave up two goals that way, where the guy was coming around behind the net not really knowing that his partner is there and making a blind (pass) and then it ends up in the back of the net."
Northfield jumped out to an initial 1-0 lead 3 minutes, 15 seconds into the game, when senior Davis Royle ripped a wrist shot through Rochester Mayo's goalie. The Spartans tied it 1-1 with six minutes left in the first period in transition.
Rochester Mayo then accounted for all three goals in the second period, with Sam Jacobson first finishing off a 2-on-1 breakaway with 11:24 left in the frame, before also firing a one-timer into the net a few minutes later after the Spartans forced a turnover in their offensive zone.
The final goal came after another forecheck-induced giveaway, this time to provide Rochester Mayo a 4-2 lead entering the second intermission.
From the start of the third period, Nothfield dominated the play but was unable to produce many solid scoring chances. With 3:09 left in the game, Carson VanZuilen was able to clean up a rebound on the power play while the Raiders also had their goalie pulled for a 6-on-4 advantage.
Northfield was back on the power play a minute later, and VanZuilen nearly scored again to trim the deficit to one goal. Instead, his wrist shot caromed off the inside of the post but stayed out, and less than 10 seconds later Rochester Mayo turned its only third-period shot into an empty-net goal that put the game out of reach.
The result likely puts the Raiders and Spartans on close equal footing in terms of Section 1AA seeding, just behind Owatonna, which will visit Northfield on Thursday.
In the first matchup this season, the Huskies won 4-3 with a trio of third-period goals and a physical style of play that was similar to what the Spartans utilized.
"We just have to get a little tougher," Luckraft said." That's not a skill, that's determination. Getting to the front of the net, being strong on your stick, that's a mindset. Go in there, not care if you get hit and win a puck battle, be tough in front and you just have to figure out a way to do it. It's not an easy skill or something everybody does.