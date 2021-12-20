Competing against a trio of Big 9 Conference and Section 1AA foes, the Northfield gymnastics team earned a comfortable quadrangular victory Friday night in Rochester against Rochester Mayo, Rochester Century and Rochester John Marshall.
The team score of 133.300 for the Raiders easily outpaced those of Mayo (127.025), Century (116.325) ad John Marshall (84.925).
The more competitive battle was for the all-around title between Northfield's Alison Malecha and Sidney Petersen. Malecha won out with a total of 34.225, just ahead of Petersen's 34.050. Paige Mier finished third in the all-around with a score of 33.200 to make it a clean Northfield sweep of the podium positions.
The Raiders achieved that dominance despite leaving some points on the board during the vault, where Rochester Mayo was the highest-scoring team. Other than that, however, the Raiders swept the other three disciplines in terms of team score.
Malecha won the individual title with a score of 8.250, with Mier in second and Petersen in third. Petersen won the floor routine with a score of 9.450 ahead of Malecha in second and Mier in third. On the balance beam, Petersen and Malecha finished second and third behind a Rochester Century gymnast, while the duo tied for seventh on the vault.
Larissa Dominguez also notched a fifth-place finish on the floor and a sixth-place finish on the uneven bars.
Northfield has the holidays off as it prepares for its next competition Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Faribault Invitational.