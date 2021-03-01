After starting the second half with only a one-point lead, Northfield senior Kip Schetnan knew he needed to provide a scoring spark.
So, the guard rattled of 12 consecutive points for the Raiders, capped off by a fastbreak layup to push the lead to nine points.
When Northfield coach Ryan Driscoll called a quick timeout after that layup, he broke the news to Schetnan and the rest of the Raiders. Not only had he provided the scoring run that fueled Monday's 69-54 victory at Faribault High School, his most recent bucket pushed him past the 1,000-point mark for his career.
"I was completely clueless," Schetnan said. "I honestly didn't even think I was that close. I knew I was getting there, but it was surprising."
Most of the timeout consisted of the Raiders mobbing Schetnan, who after leading the team in nearly every statistical category as a junior has taken on a more facilitative role as a senior to operate an offense that's more efficient and high-powered because of the breadth of scoring options.
"What I'm proud of him for this year, is he's really taken the role of being a playmaker and he's leading us in assists," Driscoll said. "Last year we relied on him to score and be the end of the equation, and now he's fitting in the middle and finding other guys, which has made our team a lot better. We're a lot harder to defend when we're not just trying to get Kip going."
Still, Schetnan is more than capable of the types of scoring runs like Monday's. He started the second half with a free throw, followed that with back-to-back layups, drilled a 3-pointer over a defender, nailed two more free throws and then sunk the transition layup that provided the 1,000th point.
"We came out of the first half kind of out of it, so I tried to get something going," Schetnan said. "We got out in transition and I was open out there."
"It inspired the rest of the guys," Driscoll added. "Our energy was just great after that."
After the celebration of Schetnan, the Raiders cruised the rest of the way and pushed their lead to 21 points before the Falcons started to trim the gap in the final minutes with Northfield's reserves in the game.
In addition to Schetnan's game-high 22 points, senior guard Luke Labenski added 14 points, senior Anders Larson added 11 points and senior Karsten Clay provided nine points. Larson also hauled in nine rebounds, while Labenski dished out four assists.