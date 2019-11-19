With seasons wrapped up for eight of Northfield's fall sports teams (the bowling squad is the only group still competing) the Raiders landed 30 athletes on all-conference lists with another 14 earning honorable mention recognition.
The largest haul went to Northfield's girls swimming and diving team, which placed 11 athletes on the all-conference squad in addition to three more grabbing an honorable mention.
Senior Tatum Hauck, senior Signe Hauck, senior Ella Kelm, freshman Ananda Myint, senior Ella Palmquist, senior Caroline Peterson, sophomore Anna Scheglowski, sophomore Paige Steenblock, junior Ellen Varley, senior Alice Zhang and junior Zibby Hanifl were all named all-conference, while Hanifl also earned all-state recognition.
Senior Chloe Mellgren, senior Madelyn Meyer and sophomore Lindsay Sundby landed on the honorable mention list.
Volleyball
After finishing undefeated in the Big 9, the Northfield volleyball team was rewarded with the most all-conference representatives in the conference after seniors Lida King and Bronwyn Timperley and juniors Emma Torstenson and Megan Reilly were recognized. Freshman Sydney Jaynes added to that with an honorable mention.
In addition to that, Torstenson was placed on the Class AAA all-state team, while Reilly earned an all-state honorable mention.
Bowling
Following a clean sweep of the regular-season title and a Metro South Conference tournament championship, the Northfield bowling team was awarded with four places on the all-conference team.
Sam Scherer, Matthew Riehm, Isaiah Stiner and Tyer Collette landed on the all-conference list, while Scherer was tabbed as the conference's most outstanding bowler.
Boys soccer
In the process of contending for a Big 9 title until the final day of the regular season, the Northfield boys soccer team left an impression on the rest of the conference.
The Raiders placed juniors Grant Roney, Will Knutson and Mason Fisher on the all-conference squad, while junior Brett Price was awarded an honorable mention.
Girls soccer
The Northfield girls soccer team was recognized similarly on a conference-wide level, with senior Erin Morris and freshmen Regan Childress and Grace Dickerson landing on the all-conference team.
Seniors Grace Neuger and Maddy Ims were tabbed as honorable mentions, as well.
Football
In a season ravaged by injuries, the Northfield football team still landed a pair of all-conference honorees in seniors Simon Dickerson and Daniel Monaghan.
In addition, seniors David Tonjum, Gavin Rataj, Kevin Grundhoffer and Eli Bowman were named as honorable mentions.
Cross country
After dueling eighth-place finishes in their respective races at the Big 9 Conference championships, juniors Nicole Theberath and Martin Brice landed on their all-conference teams.
Sophomores AJ Reisetter and Adriana Fleming picked up honorable mentions.
Girls tennis
The top two singles players all year for Northfield girls tennis earned postseason recognition, with sophomore Libby Brust landing on the all-conference squad and senior Athena Pitsavas earning an honorable mention.