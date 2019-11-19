With no seniors on this year’s roster, the Northfield girls basketball team is presented with an interesting scenario.
On one hand, growing pains are to be expected for a young roster with four returning players possessing varsity experience, but on the other hand, the Raiders have been handed two seasons together with the same group.
That two-season journey is slated to start Friday night with a trip to Winona.
“It’s an 18-month season, that’s what we’ve been talking about,” junior Annika Richardson said.
Richardson, a forward/guard, is joining with junior forward/guard Emma Hodapp as the two captains for this year’s team, while junior guard Megan Fabeck was a regular part of last year’s rotation and sophomore forward/guard Emma Rasmussen played key minutes in the second half of the season.
Other than that, Northfield will fill out the rest of its regular rotation with varsity newcomers.
“It’s cool to think about how we can just keep building and the way we can keep coming closer as a team,” Richardson said. “I’m really excited for the connections and team chemistry that can improve throughout the next 18 months.”
In terms of on-court production, there’s a 6-foot hole present in the post with the graduation of center Rachel Kelly, who’s now playing at St. Olaf. While there’s not a like-for-like replacement for Kelly, Eddy said the Raiders will likely shift away from a post-heavy offense and instead feature four guards around one forward, who will regularly also venture outside the paint.
That transition won’t happen overnight, so the theme of the first week and a half of practice has been what Richardson and Hodapp call a “growth mindset.”
“If coaches critique, you just take it and don’t take it the hard way,” Hodapp said. “Accept it and don’t take it personally.”
Another aspect of that growth mindset is to not by hyper-focused on the team’s win-loss record through the early stretches of the season.
“We’ve been talking a lot about growth mindset and not necessarily focusing on the scoreboard and what that shows at the end of the game,” Richardson said, “but more on our team and how we did as a team competing and working together.
“We can improve from that,” she continued, “grow and still be successful even if we don’t get a win at the end of the game.”
So far, that mentality has translated into spirited preseason practices
“It’s been good,” Richardson said. “The enthusiasm and excitement for the season has been awesome to see, from some returning varsity players and players that have been part of the program for a while, and then also some younger girls that are just stepping into the high school program.