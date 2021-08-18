Even while Linnea Larson was apart from her Hillsdale volleyball team teammates, there was plenty to hold her accountable in the team’s preparation for the 2021 season.
Larson, a 2019 Northfield High School graduate, and the rest of the Chargers maintained a Google Sheet this summer with all their workout information.
“We just enter in our workout every day, and we can see all of our teammates’ workout, so we can hold each other accountable,” Larson said. “Everyone was working out five days a week, usually.”
That’s in lockstep with the overall tenor of the Hillsdale program, where Larson said Charger coach Chris Gravel preaches the importance of every individual on the team ensuring match day success.
Gravel furthers that mentality with a motto the team calls “The Iceberg.”
“There’s only a small portion of it that’s above water and that’s the players on the court, and then with an iceberg there’s a large portion below the water and that’s what keeps the iceberg afloat,” Larson said. “I think that’s so true for our team, because every single person pours their heart into the program, even if they’re not seeing the court.”
That’s been true for Larson, who redshirted her first season in Michigan before starting to see time on the court in small stints last season, which took place in the spring.
Larson appeared in nine of the team’s 16 matches, and recorded 1.09 blocks per set, the highest average on the team.
Hillsdale was fortunate enough to play last year, as most Division II teams were forced to endure practice-only campaigns due to COVID-19.
The Great Midwest Athletic Conference, however, proceeded with a spring season. That allowed Hillsdale to win a conference championship.
After that, the Chargers were invited to participate in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II tournament, which acted as a replacement for the cancelled NCAA Division II tournament.
“Last year, teams that didn’t get to play or compete, that will hold them back a little bit,” Larson said. “The more time you’re on the count and learning to grow mentally stronger, the more you’re going to grow as a player and a team.”
The Chargers entered the AVCA tournament as the No. 3-ranked team in the country. A slow start means Hillsdale was unable to qualify for the top prize, but it still bounced back to win the Silver Bracket.
That strong finish to the season, plus a busy summer, has led to the heightened expectations entering this fall.
“As a team, obviously the goal is nationals,” Larson said. “We want to be the elite of the elite and the best of the best. Our goal is to make it into nationals.”