The Raiders fought back from a 6-4 defecit Monday in Waconia with two runs in the top of the fifth, three in the sixth and three more in the seventh to claim a non-conference victory.
Tate Journell finished with three hits, while both Cole Stanchina and Blake Mellgren both added a pair of hits and Stanchina drove in three runs.
After Northfield snatched a 4-0 lead in the top of the second, Waconia piled up six runs in the bottom of the third.
Stanchina started on the mound for the Raiders and pitched into the third inning, where he was relieved by Tyler Nelson, who fired the remaining 4 2/3 innings with four strikeouts to earn the win.
Northfield committed five errors and whacked a total of 14 hits, while Waconia finished with three errors and seven hits.
Northfield finishes the regular season with a home game Tuesday against Albert Lea and a trip Thursday to Austin before starting the Section 1-4A tournament Saturday afternoon.