As Northfield seventh grader Jackson Barron continued to win in his first season of high school wrestling, Northfield coach Geoff Staab slowly started to adjust his expectations.
Barron opened the season as the starter in the 106-pound weight class, with Staab knowing he was going to compete no matter the opponent. As the wins started to stack up, however, the expectations evolved from not just competing, but to consistently winning and earning a trip to the state tournament.
Even after the format was shifted to allow only eight wrestlers per weight class into state, and athletes from Section 1AAA needing to squabble with those from the deep and talented Section 2AAA over only two spots per weight class, Staab's belief remained.
For Barron, the goal was always to make it to state in his first year, even after the road became more treacherous.
"All I was trying to do was work my tail off," Barron said. "That was my goal, to make it to the state tournament. I figured we were having regular sections, but when we were having super sections that made it almost impossible. I just kept working and tried to get there."
Saturday, Barron got there. He entered the individual state preliminary tournament with Section 2AAA as the top seed from Section 1AAA. He pinned Lakeville South's Riley Clark in the first period of his first match. In his second match, the championship semifinal, the unranked Barron entered as the perceived underdog against Apple Valley sophomore Austin Laudenbach, who's ranked fifth in Class AAA at 106 pounds.
Barron battled his way to a 7-6 decision against Laudenbach in a match that more or less sealed his spot at state. After he was pinned in the championship by top-ranked Alan Koehler from Prior Lake, Laudenbach won the third-place match, meaning Barron did not need to wrestle in a true second contest to prove he belonged in the state field.
"That semifinal match was 50-50," Barron said. "It was almost like a coin flip, because we were really even. I've never wrestled him before...I kind of watched a few of his matches before and I knew he liked getting in on those underhooks and moving in forward. I just tried to wrestle a different way, keep my arm back and do everything I could to stop him from going."
"We felt we could beat him and he felt he could beat him, and that's what really matters, what he felt," Staab added. "He rose to the occasion."
Barron has done that all season long. The loss against Koehler was only the third of 2021 for Barron, who also dropped a 7-5 decision against Faribault's Bo Bokman and a 6-0 decision against Mound Westonka's Jack Nelson, who like Koehler is undefeated at the top seed at 106 pounds in the Class AA tournament.
The loss against Bokman, however, is what Staab believes kicked Barron into his highest gear.
"I think that was kind of a wake-up call for him," Staab said. "He knew he was better than this and he was ahead in the match and gave up four points in the last 20 seconds of that match."
Barron's draw at the state tournament is tough, but in an eight-wrestler bracket in which the other seven wrestlers occupy the state's top seven spots in the rankings, that's to be expected. The seventh grader is seeded sixth, and faces off against Wayzata freshman Logan Swensen in the first round. Swensen is undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the state, but seeded third.
The other first-round match on Barron's side of the bracket is between Cambridge-Isanti freshman Leo Edblad and St. Michael-Albertville sophomore Mason Mills. Edblad is 32-1, seeded second and ranked sixth, while Mills is 24-4, seeded seventh and ranked fourth.
Without wrestlebacks this season, the only way for Barron to finish in the top four at state is to win that first-round match.
"Trying to place top four is one of my goals," Barron said. "My future goals are trying to make it six times and try to place top four."
"For Jackson, I think he could place," Staab said. "He said his goal is top four, and I firmly believe he could place in the top four up there. He has to go up there and wrestle like everybody else, but I'm confident."
Other Raiders narrowly miss state berths
In a normal season, Barron likely was going to have loads of company at the state tournament from fellow Raiders.
In addition to Barron, senior Chase Murphy (126), junior Jake Messner (132), senior Gavin Anderson (145) and sophomore Jayce Barron (182) all placed in the top four in their weight classes at Saturday's individual state preliminary tournament.
Under a normal format, all four of those wrestlers likely would have been in a position to qualify for state individually, but with a smaller field at state and the loaded preliminary field with Section 1AAA and Section 2AAA, the path to get there was stiffer than ever.
Murphy placed third at 126, with the one loss an 8-4 decision in the championship semifinals against Shakopee's Leo Tukhlynovych, who then lost to top-ranked Koy Buesgens in the championship to deny a true second match for Murphy, who finished 3-1 Saturday.
Messner followed the exact same path, with his one loss a 7-4 decision against New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in the championship semifinals. Bornholdt also lost in the championship match to deny Messner a true second match after he won a pair of decisions in the consolation semifinals and finals.
Anderson finished in fourth place at 145 and a 2-2 record, with the losses coming by tech fall in the championship semifinals against New Prague's Nick Novak and in the third-place match by fall against Burnsville's Josh Loredo, who Anderson pinned in the first round.
Barron also finished fourth at 182 and a 2-2 record, with his losses coming by a 6-0 decision in the championship semifinals against Shakopee's Jadon Hellerud and a 3-2 decision against Eastview's Nathan Langer in the third-place match.
Also placing Saturday for the Raiders were sophomore Beau Murphy (6th at 120), senior Sam Holman (6th at 138) and eighth grader Owen Murphy (6th at 152). Senior Carter Seeley lost his first two matches in the 160-pound bracket, while junior Mason Pagel was forced to medically withdraw in the first period of his opening match at 220.