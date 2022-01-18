Facing off against a talented field of teams, the Northfield Hiliners finished seventh in the high kick and 10th in the jazz in the Class AAA portion of Saturday's Lakeville South Invite.

In the 10-team high kick competition, Northfield finished with 23 ranking points. Lakeville North (4) and Lakeville South (5) battled it out at the top in high kick, ahead of Burnsville (9), Duluth East (12) and Waconia (16).

The Hiliners finished ahead of Roseville (23.5), Shakopee (25) and Rochester Mayo (30).

In the 11-team jazz competition, Northfield tallied 29.5 ranking points. Lakeville North (3) and Lakeville South (6) again claimed the top two spots, ahead of Anoka (9.5), Duluth East (14) and St. Michael-Albertville (16).

Rochester Mayo (29.5) narrowly edged the Hiliners, who beat out Roseville (32).

Northfield next competes Thursday night at the Tri-City United Invite, before traveling to Faribault on Saturday afternoon for the Big 9 Conference championships.

