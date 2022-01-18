...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
Dance: Hiliners finish 7th, 10th at Lakeville South Invite
Facing off against a talented field of teams, the Northfield Hiliners finished seventh in the high kick and 10th in the jazz in the Class AAA portion of Saturday's Lakeville South Invite.
In the 10-team high kick competition, Northfield finished with 23 ranking points. Lakeville North (4) and Lakeville South (5) battled it out at the top in high kick, ahead of Burnsville (9), Duluth East (12) and Waconia (16).
The Hiliners finished ahead of Roseville (23.5), Shakopee (25) and Rochester Mayo (30).
In the 11-team jazz competition, Northfield tallied 29.5 ranking points. Lakeville North (3) and Lakeville South (6) again claimed the top two spots, ahead of Anoka (9.5), Duluth East (14) and St. Michael-Albertville (16).
Rochester Mayo (29.5) narrowly edged the Hiliners, who beat out Roseville (32).
Northfield next competes Thursday night at the Tri-City United Invite, before traveling to Faribault on Saturday afternoon for the Big 9 Conference championships.