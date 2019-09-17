A quick start led to a quick finish Tuesday night for the Northfield volleyball team, which dispatched Red Wing (4-9, 0-6 Big 9 Conference) in straight sets by scores of 25-13, 25-15, 25-10 at Northfield High School.
Senior Lida King mixed 34 assists with eight digs, two kills and a block to lead the Raiders, while junior Megan Reilly racked up a team-high 12 kills, junior Laura Wellbrock soared to 11 kills and added seven digs, freshman Sydney Jaynes paired nine digs with six aces, and junior Emma Torstenson sprawled for 17 digs on top of a pair of assists.
It's the 11th win in a row to start the season for Northfield (11-0, 3-0), which travels to Rochester John Marshall on Thursday night in a Big 9 and Section 1AAA matchup.
Northfield girls soccer earns draw
Playing in its second match in as many days, Northfield (4-3-1, 3-0-1) fought to a 1-1 draw Tuesday evening at Mankato East (7-2-1, 5-1-1).
Freshman Ava Stanchina scored the only goal for the Raiders off an assists from senior Sophie Roback. Northfield is next in action Thursday at home against Albert Lea.
Raider girls tennis falls vs. JM
The Rochester John Marshall girls tennis team traveled to Northfield on Tuesday afternoon and returned home with a 7-0 victory.
Northfield's Maggie Huang forced a third set at No. 4 singles, but ultimately fell 6-3, 2-6, 10-8, while Libby Brust provided plenty of resistance at No. 1 singles in a 6-3, 6-4 defeat.
The Raiders continue a jam-packed week Wednesday when they travel to Farmington and Thursday when they travel to Mankato East.