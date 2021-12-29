Even in a year in which COVID-19 played a large role, athletes and teams from Northfield High School still managed to achieve a number of feats that extend well past this list.
Contained in the following list of 10 sports highlights from 2021 are championships at the conference, section and state level, individual milestones and a handful of iconic coaches that stepped away from the spotlight.
If this list were able to extend farther than the space the sports section allows, the highlights from the last year include personal-best performances in the pool in a Thursday night dual meet, players scoring their first varsity goals or points and teams coming together to upset opponents that were favored by many before the athletes involved decided otherwise.
So while the list is far from complete, the following 10 stories from 2021 offer a glimpse into all that occurred in Northfield throughout the last 12 months. In addition to the brief summaries under each event, a full recounting of the story is available online.
Try as he might, the thought kept creeping into his mind.
As Northfield junior Nate Stevens roamed the Bunker Hills Golf Club on June 16 during the Class AAA state tournament, the image of him winning the program’s first individual state golf championship since 1973 continued to creep in.
He peeked at the leaderboard after his ninth hole and found his name at the top with Minnetonka’s Ian Meyer providing pressure one group ahead.
When he checked again prior to teeing off the 18th hole, a one-shot lead greeted him. Stevens proceeded to birdie the 18th hole to finish with a two-day total of 134, good enough for 10-under-par, a Class AAA state championship by a two-shot margin and a Minnesota State High School League record.
Blake’s Derek Hitchner shot a 134 to win the 2015 Class AA state championship, but no other golfer has dipped that low in a full 36-hole state tournament.
“Throughout the entire day today, I was like, ‘Wow, this would be pretty cool to do,’” Stevens said. “I just tried to push that back inside of me and not let it get to my head at all. I think I did a pretty good job.”
When Brynn Hostettler and her family moved to Northfield from Winona in the summer of 2019, it kick-started the most successful stretch of softball in Northfield history. That first season, in 2019, the Raiders won their first state championship with Hostettler pitching every inning at state.
In 2021, Northfield won its first Big 9 Conference title without losing a game. While the Raiders were eventually upset in the Section 1-4A playoffs, Hostettler still secured an additional piece of hardware to finish her high school softball career when she was named Play Ball! Minnesota’s Ms. Softball.
Other finalists for the award were Stillwater’s Allison Benning, Randolph’s Megan Erickson, Randolph’s Morgyn Otte, Rockford’s Ellie Sather, Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Avery Steffen and Elk River’s Annie Volkers
“I was kind of up in the air about what would happen, and I thought I might have a chance but there was also a lot of other good candidates for the award,” Hostettler said.
“When I got announced, I was like, ‘Oh, thank God.’ I really wanted to win. It was one of those things where if I didn’t win I’d be fine and I’d go about my life, but it would be nice to get recognized for that award. It was awesome to know that I made my family proud and they were all excited for me.”
More than anything, March 13 brought a sense of relief.
After a season of stress, which was amplified in the last few weeks, Northfield boys hockey senior Carson VanZuilen broke the program’s points record originally held by Jake Ebenak in a 7-1 win at Rochester Century in the final game of the regular season.
After the locker room celebrations, a greater sense of relief and emotions arrived when he walked into the lobby of the Rochester Recreation Center and spotted the relatives who were able to be in attendance.
“It was a pretty special moment after the game to have a couple family members there,” VanZuilen said. “Just going out and seeing them in the lobby, it’s definitely emotional for sure, but it was a pretty special moment after the game Saturday.”
4. Sullivan, Johnson, Pietsch, Viesselman, Fricke resign
The last year also brought the end of a number of head coaching careers in Northfield.
Some, like Karl Viesselman and Leanne Fricke, merely stepped away from the top job but remained as assistants for the girls track and field and gymnastics teams, respectively.
Bubba Sullivan, Mark Johnson and Ryan Pietsch, however, moved away from their programs entirely after collectively gathering more years of experience than most people reading this have lived.
What started as a whisper in the back of Bubba Sullivan’s head gradually grew into the realization he had a decision he needed to make.
After 32 years in charge of the Northfield football program, Sullivan officially stepped down from his coaching responsibilities March 31, ending a long and successful tenure that started when he first took over the Raiders as a fresh-faced 22-year old straight out of college.
Since that time, Sullivan constructed a dynasty in the 1990s that eventually claimed the program’s only state title in 1997, and built a dedicated football fan base in a town that previously was largely apathetic to what happened Friday nights. He finishes his coaching career with a 208-134 record, with the 208 wins ranking 47th all-time in Minnesota high school football history.
“It probably entered my mind a few years ago once I hit the 30-year mark, but really just in the last year it got to be a stronger idea,” Sullivan said. “Several things, one is that 32 years coaching is a long time — and it’s been great and I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been blessed to have talented players and coaching staff and a school and community that have been super supportive. It’s been wonderful, but 32 years is a long time.”
The Northfield girls tennis program has been a remarkable model of consistency.
Wayne Kivell started as the program’s first coach in 1974 and remained in charge until 1999, when he handed the reigns off to Mark Johnson.
Twenty two years later, Johnson is now stepping away from the program to coincide with a voluntary three-year leave of absence he requested from his teaching position at Northfield Middle School.
“Wayne always kidded me that he’ll take the first 25 and I’ll take the next 25,” Johnson said. “I got close and got 22 in, but I kidded him as well that I have 29 since I did some middle school girls tennis before I took over varsity.”
A Big 9 Conference championship, a section crown and a state title.
The Northfield softball program ticked off all those boxes for the first time ever in 2019 and 2021 thanks to the guidance of longtime program stalwarts Ryan Pietsch and Rich Guggisberg.
Now, Pietsch and Guggisberg are both stepping away from the softball program in order to spend more time with their families.
“It was a really hard decision, but what it came down to is I have two really young kids,” Pietsch said. “My oldest daughter, Cece, is about to start kindergarten this fall. I just wanted to be able to spend more time with my family and that’s become more and more challenging with the duties of a head coach. It was a really hard choice, but when it came down to it I wanted to spend more time with my kids and my wife as well.”
5. Athletes qualify for state
Northfield was represented by a constant stream of athletes this year at various state tournaments throughout the state of Minnesota. In total, the Raiders notched 19 individual entrants into state tournaments.
We’ve elected to highlight a handful here, but the complete list of chronological individual state entrants includes Libby Brust, Olivia Murphy, Sam Folland, Martin Brice, Ryan Malecha, Jens Kasten, Owen Lehmkuhl, Erik Larson, Jackson Barron, Will Tidona, Nathan Amundson, Clara Lippert, Erica Loe, Nichole Theberath, Josie Hauck, Wendy Bollum, Devin Jax, Shelby Svien, Nate Stevens, Anna Nesseth, Caley Graber, Paige Steenblock, Lindsay Sundby, Anna Scheglowski and Ananda Myint.
When did the rest of the Northfield boys 3,200-meter relay team realize their anchor Will Tidona was set to pass his Lakeville South counterpart to finish second and qualify the Raiders for state?
The final difference between second and third place was only .10 seconds at June 12’s Section 1AA meet at Lakeville South High School. That didn’t dampen or delay the predictions from his teammates.
“When he started,” junior Sam Folland said of when he knew Tidona would finish second.
“When we told him that he would be in the four-by-eight,” senior Martin Brice quickly countered. “Will always delivers and that’s why it was great he could run with us. We know he has that extra drive over everyone else out on the track.”
Last lap relay overtakes are nothing new for Tidona, he just has more experience pulling them off as the anchor for the 1,600 relay this season. His anchor leg of the 3,200 relay June 12 was only the fourth 800 he’s run in competition this season, and just his second as part of the relay.
“I never thought it was my race,” Tidona said. “Toward the end I realized it was a race I could do more, so I kind of wish I did it sooner, like coach (Tom) Dickerson urged me earlier.”
Tidona started running the relay at just the right time for the 3,200 relay, which quite literally did not have a second to spare in order for the Raiders to surprise the rest of the field.
“We were seeded fifth and came out second,” sophomore Nathan Amundson said. “Most of us had PR drops, and we ran our hearts out.”
Paige Steenblock won her first race Nov. 13 before the Section 1AA swimming championships even started.
Standing behind the starting blocks for the 200-yard medley relay — the first race of the meet — Steenblock’s goggles snapped while she was strapping them on. As the swimmer of the backstroke and the first leg of the relay, the Raiders senior had to dart back to Northfield’s team area on the side of the pool, snag her back-up pair of goggles and scurry back to the starting blocks before the public address announcer finished introducing each team.
“I probably had like a minute,” Steenblock said. “It was enough time to get back there, but it definitely freaked me out a little bit … It gave me an adrenaline rush and just kind of snapped into the zone.”
That zone, plus three more strong swims from senior Lindsay Sundby (breaststroke), senior Anna Scheglowski (butterfly) and junior Ananda Myint (freestyle) helped the 200 medley relay finish fourth in Section 1AA.
Typically, only the top two teams advance to state, but the time of 1 minute, 49.79 seconds beat the state standard of 1:50.22 to automatically qualify for state.
“I kind of knew right away,” Sundby said. “I had it in my head and they also have (the state standard) up on the board, too, so that helps.”
6. Teams win conference titles
Four teams left 2021 with Big 9 Conference titles in hand.
For the Northfield wrestling and girls hockey teams, those championships were the continuation of a trend, while the girls cross country and boys swimming and diving squads claimed their first Big 9 titles in program history.
At the Ev Berg Invite in Owatonna on Oct. 7, Rochester Century narrowly beat the Northfield girls cross country team by two points.
The Raiders returned the favor Oct. 19, when the team pulled out a 1-point victory against Rochester Century at the Big 9 Conference championships at the same course in Owatonna to claim the program’s first-ever Big 9 title.
Northfield finished with 61 points, just ahead of Rochester Century’s 62 points. Third-place Mankato East was the next closest team with 91 points.
“We knew it was likely to come down to a point, but likely in their favor,” Northfield coach Nichole Porath said. “The girls all knew that going in and decided they wanted it more than they did.”
Eighth grader Caley Graber also won the individual conference championship with a time of 19 minutes, 24.13 seconds, winning a sprint down the back stretch with Red Wing’s Nora Hanson, who finished second with a time of 19:26.85. Porath said Graber “ran the smartest race of her career.”
From there, Northfield needed every single point it scored. Senior Clara Lippert sped to a sixth-place finish in 20:12.89, and Addison Enfield exploded for a 10th-place finish in 20:23.40 in just her second time scoring points in a varsity race.
Senior Adriana Fleming crossed in 20th with a time of 20:38.15, and Peyton Quaas picked up the final scoring position of the afternoon in 24th with a time of 20:47.18.
In addition to Graber’s close finish to claim first, Enfield also beat out Owatonna’s Anna Cox for 10th place by a little more than a second and Quaas beat out Mankato West’s Landree Quint for 24th by less than two seconds.
“The girls raced during the hottest part of the day and it affected some of our runners more than others,” Porath said. “The amazing thing about this team is that they know when one another is struggling, and they know exactly when they need to step up. Addison Enfield did just that. She had the breakout race we needed, pulling into 3rd place for the team.”
The key factors in this season’s Big 9 Conference championship for the Northfield boys swimming and diving team stretches farther and deeper than a sentence can contain.
When the Gators claimed the Big 9 title March 5 at the Rochester Recreation Center by 59 points, on the heels of an undefeated regular season, it was because of far more than the team’s first-place finishes in three of 12 events.
Instead, what allowed Northfield to outpace the rest of the conference was an ability to continue swallowing up points when other teams had exhausted their top options, In five of the nine individual events, the Gators placed all four of their swimmers in the top 16, meaning each of those four entrants exited the pool with points to deliver to the team score.
“Where we really were able to keep that 60-point gap over Century and where we really saw the strength of our team was in our third and fourth swimmers,” Northfield coach Doug Davis said. “Those guys had to swim out of their minds because we were coming out to a meet with 12 teams bringing athletes in.
“Our conference championship really came on the backs of the guys that were our third and fourth swimmers and really gobbling up those eighth, ninth, 10th, 11th place points on a regular basis.”
7. Wrestling wins Section 1AAA title
However bittersweet it might have tasted, the trophy doesn’t lie. The Northfield wrestling team cruised to a Section 1AAA championship for the second time in three years March 13 with dominant victories against Austin, Rochester Mayo and Albert Lea in the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.
The elation from defeating Albert Lea 51-21 to win the section title was briefly wiped away with a loss to Shakopee in the Class AAA state quarterfinals the same day, due to the temporary postseason format that meant only four teams advanced to wrestle on the final day of the team state tournament.
When Northfield senior Adison Dack stepped onto the floor, one thought occupied her mind.
Through her first three rotations at March 20’s Section 1AA championships at the Northfield Gymnastics Club, Dack barely took a wrong step. She had just made it through her routine on the balance beam cleanly, and while she didn’t know her exact score, she was aware the elusive benchmark of a 38.000 in the all-around competition was attainable.
All it took was a successful final rotation on floor, where Dack excels the most.
“I love floor,” Dack said. “I just feel really loose and happy and I like dancing to the music...I did dance when I was younger, so it’s just second nature I guess.”
Like her other four routines, Dack’s performance on floor was near perfect and earned a score of 9.650, tied for the highest at the section meet. That mark also pushed her all-around total to 38.100 to lift Dack past her goal, secure the Section 1AA all-around title by more than a point and a spot in this the Class AA state all-around competition.
“It’s her favorite event, I think,” Northfield coach Leanne Fricke said. “It’s my favorite event of hers for sure. She’s a great gymnast, really coachable and really fun to work with. Her floor routine, everyone stops to watch it. It’s amazing.”
Before her third throw, Northfield junior Shelby Svien needed to calm down.
Her first two attempts in the discus throw at June 19’s Class AA state championships at St. Michael-Albertville High School sailed out of bounds, and neither were close to her best. Her form was off. Her timing was out of whack.
With two throws remaining at her first state appearance, Svien needed to calm down.
“When I was fouling those throws, it was because I was just really nervous and jacked up with adrenaline,” Svien said. “I wasn’t ready to go and was just going way too quickly, so I was just thinking, ‘Slow down, take a deep breath and get a nice one off.’”
After those deep breaths, a couple prayers and a few glances toward her family members in attendance, Svien launched her third throw 126 feet, 11 inches. Most importantly, she kept her limbs inside the throwing ring and the disc inside the white lines.
That heave was good enough to help her finish in third place, but shortly after stepping off the podium Saturday, Svien was already thinking about moving up a step or two.
“I’m really excited I got as far as I did, but I know I can hit the throw to win that competition,” Svien said. “I’m ready to come back strong next year already.”
10. Kip Schetnan, Annika Richardson score 1,000th points
Only a week apart, a pair of stalwarts for the Northfield boys and girls basketball programs notched the 1,000th points of their careers.
Kip Schetnan notched his March 1 at Faribault, while Annika Richardson ticked off the achievement March 8 at Owatonna.
After starting the second half with only a one-point lead, Northfield senior Kip Schetnan knew he needed to provide a scoring spark.
So, the guard rattled off 12 consecutive points for the Raiders, capped off by a fastbreak layup to push the lead to nine points.
When Northfield coach Ryan Driscoll called a quick timeout after that layup, he broke the news to Schetnan and the rest of the Raiders. Not only had he provided the scoring run that fueled a 69-54 victory at Faribault High School, his most recent bucket pushed him past the 1,000-point mark for his career.
“I was completely clueless,” Schetnan said. “I honestly didn’t even think I was that close. I knew I was getting there, but it was surprising.”
While looking at the celebrations following a 59-52 victory against Owatonna at Owatonna High School, Northfield girls basketball coach Paul Eddy was thankful for one thing.
It’s good the Raiders won, otherwise the center of those celebrations — senior Annika Richardson — might not have been too happy to be celebrating the 1,000th point of her career.
“She’s that kind of a player,” Eddy said. “If we would have lost she would not have been happy.”
That stayed merely a hypothetical situation, however, thanks in large part to Richardson, who tallied the 1,000th point of her career with an and-one layup after an offensive rebound on the first possession of the game to provide Northfield (9-4) a lead it never surrendered.
“There definitely was a lot of adrenaline getting to this game knowing that the first basket was going to be it,” Richardson said. “I just wanted to get it out of the way and score it so I could focus on the game and getting the win.”