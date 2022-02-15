Locked in a tight battle for second place in one of the tougher sections in the state, the Northfield girls alpine ski team finished in seventh out of 18 teams during the Section 6 championships.
Edina ran away with the title with 25 points, ahead of Eagan (98.5), Mankato West (98.5), Eden Prairie (106), Rochester John Marshall (113), Lakeville South (113), Northfield (118) and Prior Lake (118.5). Eagan ended up claiming the second state-qualifying spot thanks to its fifth-place skier finishing one spot ahead of Mankato West's fifth-place skier.
The Raiders did still advance a skier into Wednesday's state meet, with Clara Wilson finishing in a tie for 11th place with a total time of 53.78 seconds. Wilson — a Cannon Falls student that competes with the Northfield co-op — will be skiing at her first state meet.
Camryn Zotalis also finished 18th, Annika Johnson claimed 39th and Karina Johnson slotted into 49th to round out the four scoring positions.
In the boys competition, Northfield claimed 12th out of 19 teams despite competing with only seven total skiers.
That effort was led by Billy Wilson, who sped to ninth with a total time of 49.32 seconds to qualify individually for state. Wilson — a Cannon Falls student — will be competing at state for the first time.
Kingsley Alsop also finished 40th, Carter Steenblock claimed 60th and Jacob Tanghe snagged 72nd to round out the four scoring positions.