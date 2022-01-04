The Northfield girls basketball team was unable to slow down a well-rounded St. Peter attack Tuesday, Dec. 28 at St. Peter in a 63-31 defeat.
The Saints led 35-14 at halftime and received double-digit scoring from three players.
The Raiders, meanwhile, were led by 12 points and four rebounds from Ryann Eddy. Samantha Ims and Marie Labenski added four points and two assists apiece, while Izzy Balvin scored three points and Amelia Rosenhammer tallied two points.
Northfield played again Tuesday night at Rochester Century, and next hosts Austin on Thursday night.