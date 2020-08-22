Ten years ago, when the Dundas Dukes finished as the state-runner up in the Class B state tournament, co-manager Charlie Ruud was starring on the mound.
The team's bat boy at the time, Derek Albers, watched, learned and listened to Ruud. The two developed a friendship, and now, the roles between the two have morphed.
In the first round of the Class B state tournament Saturday afternoon in Shakopee, Albers started and fired six innings to earn the win in a 10-1 victory against Chaska to help Dundas advance to the second round next Saturday night against the winner of Moorhead and Prior Lake, all while Ruud watched on from the dugout.
"It's outstanding," Ruud said. "It's so fun. He and I, when he was a bat boy, developed a hand shake 12 years ago and we still know it to this day, so that's really fun. You forget that he's 20 years old and hopefully has a lot of baseball ahead of him still. Hopefully the Dukes can reap the benefits of it, too."
The first state tournament start for Albers didn't start like a movie, however. His first pitch of the game was drilled to the left-center field wall for a double by Chaska shortstop Kris Goodman, who came home to score on an RBI single by Tyler Polster.
The Cubs then put runners on second and third with two outs, when third baseman Mike Ludwig made a diving catch to end the inning and limit the damage to one run. In the second inning, Albers allowed a leadoff single before retiring the next three batters to end the frame.
"I wouldn't say (I was) worried," Albers said. "Going into the game I knew they were really good hitters and a lot of guys that had been around a lot of good baseball teams. I couldn't just throw fastballs right down the middle, because they were going to hit it like they did that first pitch."
"If it would have gotten a little hairier in that first inning, we would have thought about (taking him out)," Ruud said. "It's the state tournament and a one-and-done situation, so you can't let it get out of hand too quickly. But, after he was able to limit it in the first and put a zero up in the second and seemed like he was rolling."
After allowing a leadoff single to start the seventh inning, Albers was pulled and Todd Mathison pitched three scoreless innings to finish the game. Albers finished by allowing nine hits, one run and no walks while striking out a pair of batters.
"He had a little bit of that state tournament adrenaline going in the first two innings," Ruud said. "The ball was up a little bit, but he was able to limit it to one run, settle in and then he was what he's been for us all year, which is just lights out."
Kashmark stars in left
Albers was also helped by the play of left fielder Cody Kashmark.
In the bottom of the fifth, Chaska had placed runners of first and third and was looking to eliminate a 2-1 deficit. Then, Steve Edlefson launched a deep fly ball to left field, where Kashmark raced back to make a leaping catch into the wall to end the inning.
"I was kind of worried about the fence," Kashmark said. "Haydn was talking to me and telling me the fence was coming up soon, so as soon as I hit the dirt with my first step, I jumped up and tried to catch the ball as far away from the wall as possible so I didn't drill into it."
In the first inning, Kashmark had crashed into the wall while trying to make a catch. He also had an open cut above his right eye he had to patch up Saturday, and while stealing a base in the second inning had his right ankle cut open when the Goodman landed on him.
"Then he goes out and had three hits, a double, two RBIs, two amazing catches," Kashmark said. "He's been an outstanding player for us all year and it's great to have some youth and speed come along for us with all the veterans. He's becoming a really big part of what we're doing."
Kashmark is in his first season with Dundas after playing last year with the Prior Lake Jays. At the start of the year, the 2017 Prior Lake High School graduate was approached by Dundas pitcher John McCaustlin, his former high school teammate.
The Dukes were in need of another outfielder, and McCaustlin thought Kashmark was a good fit.
"He recruited me and told me it was a fun atmosphere, they're really good and everybody can hit and they were looking for outfielders," Kashmark said. "I ditched the Jays and came here."
While Kashmark has provided above-average outfield defense all summer, he broke out offensively Saturday. He singled in the bottom of the second, doubled in the top of the fourth as part of a two-run inning and drove in a pair with a single as part of a six-run top of the sixth inning for Dundas.
"I was feeling really good," Kashmark said. "It was probably the best I've felt at the plate all season, even with the impeded vision. I felt good and was seeing the ball well."
Dukes rack up 23 hits
In addition to Kashmark's three hits, catcher Tyler Jones finished 4-for-4 with a walk, and first baseman Nate Van Roekel, right fielder Jon Bishop and shortstop Todd Mathison all finished with three hits.
Dundas grabbed a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth with center fielder Haydn Lanoue's two-out, two-RBI single to score Mathison and Kashmark.
Then, in the top of the sixth, the Dukes stretched that lead to 8-1 thanks to eight total hits before adding a run in the top of the seventh and the top of the ninth.
"I think everybody came ready to play," Ruud said. "We've been fortunate to be in the state tournament so many years now, so we have a lot of guys with experience to know what it takes to win here. We keep it loose, but we're all competitors and everybody came with a good mindset today."