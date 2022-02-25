When Northfield coach Mike Luckraft sat down to rank his opposing teams in Section 1A, one program stood above the rest.
Coaches don't seed their own teams to avoid bias, so that meant Luckraft couldn't seed his team — the clear cut No. 1 seed — as the top group in the field.
In the Raiders' stead, Luckraft settled on New Prague, a team with an unimpressive record but a grueling strength of schedule against the Class AA heavy Metro West Conference. The rest of the section didn't agree, meaning the Trojans landed as the No. 4 seed.
That also means Northfield and New Prague are scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center in the Section 1A semifinals.
"I went and watched them four times and they are very good," Luckraft said. "They play at a very high tempo, they're good in goal and they have a good team. We have a fast team, but we won't be faster than them. It's going to be a very equal game."
Northfield and New Prague advanced to Saturday's semifinals through similar means. New Prague raced past fifth-seeded Faribault 7-1 with three goals in each of the first and second period. Northfield needed a little more time to warm up, but eventually registered a 7-2 victory against eighth-seeded Red Wing on Thursday night.
"I would expect it would be a tight game," Luckraft said. "I'm not honestly surprised that they won. I thought as the four they were probably mis-seeded and people read into their record more than the quality of their opponent and ability of their team. I would expect Saturday will be a very tough game and a very good hockey game."
For Northfield, Thursday's surprisingly close game through two periods was exactly what the metaphorical doctor ordered.
Winners of nine straight, the Raiders haven't been tested in the last month outside of a pair of two-goal wins against Mankato East. Red Wing, then, served as a serviceable introduction to postseason hockey.
Northfield led 1-0 at the end of the first period and 3-2 at the end of the second period before scoring four unanswered goals in the final frame.
"You'd way rather have that and a game where you have to fight for puck possession and win battles as opposed to it being one sided," Luckraft said. "Sometimes the eight seed and one seed can be a lopsided game, but these guys battled. They're really, really good in goal and have a good top line."
In the first two periods, it was the depth scoring that helped the Raiders match Red Wing goal for goal. Sophomore Jacob Geiger scored the first-period goal on the power play unit with assists from Matthew DeBuse and Gabe Sawyer.
After Red Wing tied the game four minutes into the second period, the third forward line tied the game less than a minute later. Parker Vogt stuffed in a rebound off an initial shot from Brayden Olsen and an additional assist via Cullen Merritt.
The Wingers tied the game again 2-2 with 5:22 left in the second period. From there, Northfield's big boys took over. Spencer Klotz put the Raiders back in front 3-2 with 3:34 left in the second period off assists from Cayden Monson and Ty Frank.
Less than two minutes into the second period, Kamden Kaiser scored off assists from Monson and Klotz. The lead stretched to 5-2 three minutes later, when Kaiser beat a defender along the boards, cut toward the net and fired a shot saved by Red Wing goalie Dixon Ehlers. Klotz then pounded home the rebound.
"We have had this thing this year where as we get around a defenseman, we settle for this odd-angled shot," Luckraft said. "This kid's good, so he's not going to give that up. I was super proud of Kam, who just leaned in, drove across the front and the kid made the save, but left the rebound there and Spencer drove it home. That's what we were talking about."
Frank and Klotz added the final two goals of the game, with all of Frank, Olsen, Brayden Brakke and Mike Fossum added assists.
Keaton Walock stopped 16 of 18 shots for the win in net, while the Raiders finished with a 58-16 edge in shots on goal.