BIG 9 CONFERENCE
FOOTBALL (final)
Red Division
Owatonna, 6-0
Mankato West, 4-2
Rochester Century, 4-2
Rochester Mayo, 3-3
Rochester John Marshall, 2-4
New Prague, 2-4
Northfield, 0-6
Blue Division
Winona, 6-0
Mankato East, 4-2
Kasson-Mantorville, 4-2
Byron, 3-3
Austin, 2-4
Albert Lea, 1-4
Faribault, 1-5
GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE (final)
Rochester Century, 8-0
Northfield, 7-1
Mankato East, 5-2
Rochester Mayo, 5-2
Mankato West, 5-3
Red Wing, 4-3
Rochester John Marshall, 4-3
Winona, 2-5
Owatonna, 3-5
Austin, 1-7
Faribault, 1-8
Albert Lea, 0-6
VOLLEYBALL (final)
Northfield, 11-0
Mankato West, 9-2
Rochester Mayo, 9-2
Faribault, 7-4
Winona, 7-4
Rochester John Marshall, 7-4
Mankato East, 6-5
Rochester Century, 4-7
Owatonna, 3-8
Austin, 2-9
Red Wing, 1-10
Albert Lea, 0-11
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
FOOTBALL (final)
White Division
Blooming Prairie 5-0
Goodhue 4-1
Randolph 3-2
Bethlehem Academy 1-4
Medford 1-4
Kenyon-Wanamingo 1-4
VOLLEYBALL (final)
Mabel-Canton, 19-0
Grand Meadow, 14-3
Spring Grove, 13-5
Randolph, 7-6
Lanesboro, 8-8
LeRoy-Ostrander, 6-8
Kingsland, 5-7
Schaeffer Academy, 5-8
Lyle-Pacelli, 2-9
Houston, 2-14
Glenville-Emmons, 0-13