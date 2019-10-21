BIG 9 CONFERENCE

FOOTBALL (final)

Red Division

Owatonna, 6-0

Mankato West, 4-2

Rochester Century, 4-2

Rochester Mayo, 3-3

Rochester John Marshall, 2-4

New Prague, 2-4

Northfield, 0-6

Blue Division

Winona, 6-0

Mankato East, 4-2

Kasson-Mantorville, 4-2

Byron, 3-3

Austin, 2-4

Albert Lea, 1-4

Faribault, 1-5

GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE (final)

Rochester Century, 8-0

Northfield, 7-1

Mankato East, 5-2

Rochester Mayo, 5-2

Mankato West, 5-3

Red Wing, 4-3

Rochester John Marshall, 4-3

Winona, 2-5

Owatonna, 3-5

Austin, 1-7

Faribault, 1-8

Albert Lea, 0-6

VOLLEYBALL (final)

Northfield, 11-0

Mankato West, 9-2

Rochester Mayo, 9-2

Faribault, 7-4

Winona, 7-4

Rochester John Marshall, 7-4

Mankato East, 6-5

Rochester Century, 4-7

Owatonna, 3-8

Austin, 2-9

Red Wing, 1-10

Albert Lea, 0-11

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

FOOTBALL (final)

White Division

Blooming Prairie 5-0

Goodhue 4-1

Randolph 3-2

Bethlehem Academy 1-4

Medford 1-4

Kenyon-Wanamingo 1-4

VOLLEYBALL (final)

Mabel-Canton, 19-0

Grand Meadow, 14-3

Spring Grove, 13-5

Randolph, 7-6

Lanesboro, 8-8

LeRoy-Ostrander, 6-8

Kingsland, 5-7

Schaeffer Academy, 5-8

Lyle-Pacelli, 2-9

Houston, 2-14

Glenville-Emmons, 0-13

