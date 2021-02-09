A combination of depth, top-end speed and a happiness to be back in the pool has powered a 6-0 start to the season for the Northfield boys swimming and diving team.
The Gators started the season with a 86-87 victory against Rochester Century — the first time Northfield coach Doug Davis has beaten the Panthers — and has't bothered to slow down since.
"We're definitely taking advantage of the opportunity that we've been given this season," Davis said. "Even though the team is smaller at right around 30 boys, the guys are all having a blast, working hard and taking advantage of every opportunity they can."
Even with that relatively small group, Northfield has still been enjoying its traditional level of depth, it's just that the contributors are skewing younger.
In Saturday's win against Albert Lea, for instance, seventh grader Will Redetzke placed second in the 100-yard freestyle and 200 freestyle. Freshman Evan Loe, sophomore Jeb Sawyer and eighth grader Oliver Momberg finished first, second and third in the 500 freestyle. Jens Kasten motored to second in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
In the 200 medley relay, Northfield trotted out three relays that finished within three seconds of each other and would have claimed first second and third if it weren't for a disqualification, and the group designated as the "C" relay won the event.
In the 200 freestyle relay, the Gators did finish first, second and third with the three groups all within two seconds of each other.
"We've been having a bunch of different boys starting to contribute," Davis said. "Jens Kasten is stepping up, Owen Lehmkuhl is stepping up, some younger boys like Will Redetzke, Luke Redetzke and Jeb Sawyer — these guys have seen the opportunity. We have a small senior class and there was plenty of opportunity for these guys to be part of the varsity or even part of the JV that's pushing our program."
Those younger contributors combined with the older athletes becoming forces in the Big 9 Conference makes Northfield a pretty tough team to beat.
Lehmkuhl, a junior, has started to develop into that type of force, and Saturday finished second in the 200 individual medley and won the 100 butterfly. On the diving board, seniors Nick Borene and Isaac Guggisberg continue to tack on points.
Then, seniors Erik Larson and Ryan Malecha are consistently penciled in to each win a pair of individual events a night in addition to each powering a pair of relays.
"We've been on the receiving end of that over the years where we've run into individuals that it didn't matter where they put them, we knew we were battling for second, third and fourth and you had to build your lineup around that," Davis said. "It's nice that Ryan Malecha and Erik Larson and maybe a Will Redetzke and Owen Lehmkuhl can go out and win the event that we've given them to win."