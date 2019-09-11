WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11

Carleton sports

Men’s soccer vs. University of Northwestern, 4:45 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Women’s soccer vs. Luther, 2 p.m.

Men’s soccer vs. Luther, 2 p.m.

Volleyball vs. Bethany Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Prep sports

Northfield girls tennis at Faribault, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 12

Prep sports

Northfield boys and girls cross country at Rochester Invite, 4 p.m.

Winona girls tennis at Northfield, 4:30 p.m.

Rochester Century girls swimming and diving, 6 p.m.

Rochester Century girls soccer at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Northfield boys soccer at Rochester Century, 7 p.m.

Winona volleyball at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Lanesboro volleyball at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13

Carleton sports

Volleyball at University of Northwestern, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men’s soccer vs. Carthage College, 4 p.m.

Volleyball vs. UW-Stout, 5 p.m., Bethel Invitational

Prep sports

Northfield football at Mankato West, 7 p.m.

Randolph football at Wabasha-Kellog, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 14

Carleton sports

Men’s golf at The Jewel Golf Club, TBD, Lake City

Football at Lawrence University (Wis.), 1 p.m.

Women’s soccer vs. UW-Stout, 1 p.m.

Women’s golf at D3 Classic, 1:30 p.m., Emerald Greens Golf Club, Hastings

St. Olaf sports

Men’s golf at The Jewel Golf Club, TBD, Lake City

Volleyball vs. St. Norbert College, 10 a.m., Bethel Invitational

Women’s soccer at Ripon College (Wis.), noon

Women’s golf at D3 Classic, 1:30 p.m., Emerald Greens Golf Club, Hastings

Volleyball at UW-Stevens Point, 2 p.m., Bethel Invitational

Football at Luther College (Iowa), 2 p.m.

Prep sports

Randolph volleyball at Cannon Falls Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Northfield boys soccer at Owatonna, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 15

Carleton sports

Men’s golf at Willinger’s Golf Club, TBD, Northfield

Women’s golf at D3 Classic, 8 a.m., Emerald Greens Golf Club, Hastings

Men’s soccer vs. Viterbo University, 2 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men’s golf at Willinger’s Golf Club, TBD, Northfield

Women’s golf at D3 Classic, 8 a.m., Emerald Greens Golf Club, Hastings

Men’s soccer vs. Loras College, 4 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 16

Prep sports

Lakeville South girls tennis at Northfield, 3:30 p.m.

Northfield girls soccer at Farmington, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17

Carleton sports

Women’s soccer vs. Bethel University, 4 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Women’s soccer at Hamline Universtiy, 4 p.m.

Prep sports

Northfield girls soccer at Mankato East, 5 p.m.

Mankato East boys soccer at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Red Wing volleyball at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Leroy-Ostrander volleyball at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

Carleton sports

Men’s soccer vs. Bethel, 4 p.m.

Volleyball vs. Macalester, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men’s soccer at Hamline University, 4 p.m.

Volleyball vs. University of St. Thomas, 7 p.m.

Prep sports

Northfield girls tennis at Farmington, 4 p.m.

