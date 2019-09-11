WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11
Carleton sports
Men’s soccer vs. University of Northwestern, 4:45 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Women’s soccer vs. Luther, 2 p.m.
Men’s soccer vs. Luther, 2 p.m.
Volleyball vs. Bethany Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Prep sports
Northfield girls tennis at Faribault, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 12
Prep sports
Northfield boys and girls cross country at Rochester Invite, 4 p.m.
Winona girls tennis at Northfield, 4:30 p.m.
Rochester Century girls swimming and diving, 6 p.m.
Rochester Century girls soccer at Northfield, 7 p.m.
Northfield boys soccer at Rochester Century, 7 p.m.
Winona volleyball at Northfield, 7 p.m.
Lanesboro volleyball at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 13
Carleton sports
Volleyball at University of Northwestern, 7 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men’s soccer vs. Carthage College, 4 p.m.
Volleyball vs. UW-Stout, 5 p.m., Bethel Invitational
Prep sports
Northfield football at Mankato West, 7 p.m.
Randolph football at Wabasha-Kellog, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 14
Carleton sports
Men’s golf at The Jewel Golf Club, TBD, Lake City
Football at Lawrence University (Wis.), 1 p.m.
Women’s soccer vs. UW-Stout, 1 p.m.
Women’s golf at D3 Classic, 1:30 p.m., Emerald Greens Golf Club, Hastings
St. Olaf sports
Men’s golf at The Jewel Golf Club, TBD, Lake City
Volleyball vs. St. Norbert College, 10 a.m., Bethel Invitational
Women’s soccer at Ripon College (Wis.), noon
Women’s golf at D3 Classic, 1:30 p.m., Emerald Greens Golf Club, Hastings
Volleyball at UW-Stevens Point, 2 p.m., Bethel Invitational
Football at Luther College (Iowa), 2 p.m.
Prep sports
Randolph volleyball at Cannon Falls Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Northfield boys soccer at Owatonna, 5 p.m.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 15
Carleton sports
Men’s golf at Willinger’s Golf Club, TBD, Northfield
Women’s golf at D3 Classic, 8 a.m., Emerald Greens Golf Club, Hastings
Men’s soccer vs. Viterbo University, 2 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men’s golf at Willinger’s Golf Club, TBD, Northfield
Women’s golf at D3 Classic, 8 a.m., Emerald Greens Golf Club, Hastings
Men’s soccer vs. Loras College, 4 p.m.
MONDAY, SEPT. 16
Prep sports
Lakeville South girls tennis at Northfield, 3:30 p.m.
Northfield girls soccer at Farmington, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 17
Carleton sports
Women’s soccer vs. Bethel University, 4 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Women’s soccer at Hamline Universtiy, 4 p.m.
Prep sports
Northfield girls soccer at Mankato East, 5 p.m.
Mankato East boys soccer at Northfield, 7 p.m.
Red Wing volleyball at Northfield, 7 p.m.
Leroy-Ostrander volleyball at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18
Carleton sports
Men’s soccer vs. Bethel, 4 p.m.
Volleyball vs. Macalester, 7 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men’s soccer at Hamline University, 4 p.m.
Volleyball vs. University of St. Thomas, 7 p.m.
Prep sports
Northfield girls tennis at Farmington, 4 p.m.