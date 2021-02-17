Game: Mankato East/Loyola (7-2, 7-1 Big 9 Conference) at Northfield (6-2-1, 6-2), 2 p.m., Saturday, Northfield Ice Arena.
Recent results: The Raiders were shutout for the first time this season in a 3-0 loss Saturday at Mankato West, while the Cougars lost 4-3 in overtime against Dodge County.
Recent matchups: Northfield surged past Mankato East earlier this season 3-2 in Mankato and last season won the only matchup between the two teams 6-4.
1. For Mankato East, everything starts with senior forward Layten Liffrig. Only twice this season has Liffrig has been limited to less that two points. In both instances, the Cougars suffered their only two defeats, first in the 3-2 loss against the Raiders and then the loss against Dodge County, which was the first team to keep Liffrig off the scoresheet altogether. This season, he’s tallied 10 goals and 14 assists in nine games. The other double-digit point scorers for the Cougars are Jake Schreiber (10 goals, 7 assists), Jacob Kanzenbach (3 goals, 11 assists) and Brett Borchardt (3 goals, 9 assists).
2. More than any other team this season, Northfield has been able to generate scoring opportunities against Mankato East. The 30 shots fired by the Raiders in the first matchup is tied for the most surrendered by the Cougars alongside a 4-3 overtime victory against Faribault, which also finished with three goals off 30 shots. A victory Saturday will likely revolve around a rediscovery of that offensive firepower for the Raiders, who were stifled by Mankato West and its goalie Caleb Cross on Saturday. Northfield still fired off 26 shots in the loss, but the deadly marksmanship and lethal power play (40% success rate this season, 0-for-2 against Mankato West) wasn’t as effective as it has usually been this season.
Opposing goaltenders have posted only an .838 save percentage this season, which partially explains the success so far for the Raiders despite being outshot 290-235 through nine games.
3. The other part of overcoming that shot disparity has been the emergence of both senior goalie Micah Olson and sophomore goalie Keaton Walock. Combined, the pair have posted a .915 save percentage and 2.18 goals against average. In that first game against Mankato East, Olson finished with 42 saves and was part of the Raiders allowing only two goals off 10 power-play opportunities for the Cougars. This season, Northfield has successfully killed off 86.7% of penalties. For a team, with a high-level talent like Liffrig, Mankato East’s power play has not been as dangerous as one might expect. The Cougars have converted on 23.7% chances with a man advantage, with 32 of the team’s 43 goals at even strength compared to 10 on the power play, in addition to one shorthanded tally.