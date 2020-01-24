The effort was never in doubt, Northfield girls basketball coach Paul Eddy said.
What plagued Northfield (5-11, 5-8 Big 9 Conference) during Friday's 52-29 loss against Class AAA No. 7 Red Wing at Northfield High School was the muddled edges of execution that allowed the Wingers (16-2, 12-2) to progressively pull away.
Some of that, Eddy said, was attributable to a lack of consistent shooting, while the rest may be because of what occupied his team for the past week: finals.
"It's hard to come out and be sharp on finals Friday," Eddy said. "Hopefully we got it out of our system before tomorrow night down at Owatonna."
Northfield entered halftime trailing 24-8 after converting only a pair of field goals through the first 18 minutes. While the offensive execution was sharper during the second half, Red Wing was staked to too large of an advantage.
"They're just really good," Eddy said. "They're athletic, they work their tails off defensively and they buy into their system and they do it well. It's not easy to score against a really good defensive team. The good shots we did get, and we had a lot in the first half I felt, but we just didn't make them tonight."
Against that tough defensive front, junior guard Emma Hodapp led the Raiders with seven points, while junior forward Annika Richardson, junior forward Adrienne Whitson and sophomore guard Samantha Ims each tallied four points.
Red Wing, meanwhile, was paced by 16 points from senior guard Kyli Nelson and 11 points from freshman guard Sydnee Nelson.
"Every time we get to play against a good team it's an opportunity to see where you're at," Eddy said. "Again, we weren't as sharp tonight as we want to be, but we can learn from this."