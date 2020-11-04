Lady luck once again failed to smile upon the Northfield Raider football team Friday versus Rochester John Marshall. With the score 14-7 in the Raiders’ favor and less than two minutes to play in the first half, JM scored with less than 10 seconds to play and went for a two-point conversion, which proved to be the difference.
The Raiders allowed a late TD in order to have a chance to tie the score with just under two minutes to play in regulation, but were unable to capitalize. Meanwhile, the Raider offense cold not get out of their own way as they went two steps forward and one step back on almost all of their possessions. The Raider defense had one of their best games as they stymied the JM offense time and again in the second half.
PAGEL SHINES: Junior Mason Pagel had a monster game on both sides of the ball at guard and defensive tackle. Pagel had nine tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
PLAYERS OF THE GAME: Players: Pagel and Cole Stanchina, who rushed for a touchdown and passed for another. Special teams: Josh Johnson; Scout squad: Justin Malecha; Mr. Hustle: Josk Kruger: Heads up block or tackle: Jake Messner; JV players: Tyler Shimota and Jacob Eschen.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS: JM ran 76 plays to Northfield’s 47 and converted 10 third-down opportunities to one for Northfield. Each team registered two turnovers, as Nolan Stepka and Blake Mellgren each recovered a fumble for the Raiders; Northfield rushed for 115 yards led by 54 yards from Josh Johnson.
TACKLE STATS: Mellgren 12; Pagel and Kruger nine each; Isak Johnson eight; Dylan Dietz, Porter Adams and Nick Lopez seven apiece; and Gabe Sawyer six.
SEC: Rochester Century, John Marshall, Byron, Faribault and Mankato West were last week’s winners, while Owatonna fell from the unbeaten ranks with a 7-6 non-district loss at Monticello.
ROCHESTER CENTURY: Thursday night the Raiders will play in Rochester versus Century, a 39-20 winner against Winona on Friday. Century is led by sensational running back Isaiah Huber and linebacker Tommy Tankhamvang.
Thursday night at Rochester Century, 7 p.m. Go Raiders.