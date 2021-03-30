It's only appropriate that on the first day spring sports athletes were permitted to officially practice fully Monday, temperatures soared to 70 degrees.
Fall sports athletes missed chances at state tournaments this school year. Last season, some winter sports teams watched postseason runs halted due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic rather than a heartbreaking loss.
No group of athletes and teams missed more than those that play in the spring, however. That's why Monday was so special, and why the start of competition next week will feel like such a celebration.
At Northfield, the action starts Thursday, April 8, with a home softball game against Owatonna, while the baseball team hits the road the same day to play at Owatonna. It marks the delayed start to the softball team's state title defense, and debut in Class AAAA. Back in the pitching circle is Brynn Hostettler, who dominated for the Raiders as a sophomore and has one last season before enrolling at the University of Minnesota this fall.
She'll be flanked by a large senior class that received plenty of playing time as sophomores on the state championship team and includes catcher Chloe Rozga, second baseman Payton Fox, outfielder Mikaela Girard and Avery Valek, who broke into the lineup two years ago as a part-time designated hitter but should be poised for a bigger role this spring.
On the baseball field, the Raiders lack the same type of varsity experience, but feature plenty of talent. Senior Gunnar Benson and junior Joey Malecha have both logged varsity innings on the mound, while seniors Cole Stanchina, Ethan Lanthier and Blake Mellgren are both making varsity debuts this season but have already committed to Division II college baseball programs.
The boys tennis team starts its season Saturday, April 10, with a trip to Lakeville North, while the girls golf team travels to Winona on Monday, April 12, and the boys squad hosts Winona at Northfield Golf Club the same day.
The girls golf team enters the season with a new coach in Mel Miller, who was hired prior to the 2020 season that never happened. The boys squad, meanwhile, features senior Nate Stevens, who since his last appearance for Northfield has torn up the summer golf circuit twice and committed to play golf at Notre Dame.
On Tuesday, April 13, the girls track and field team starts its season with a triangular at Mankato East, while the boys team is not scheduled to kick off the 2021 campaign until Thursday, April 20, with a quadrangular at Faribault.
Before that, the girls lacrosse team starts its season Thursday, April 13, at home against New Prague, and the boys team follows that a day later with its first game of the season at home against Irondale.
The last time the boys lacrosse team was on the field in 2019, the Raiders finished undefeated in the Big 9 Conference to claim the conference title. That 2019 team was bolstered by a 14-player senior class, however, and longtime starting goalie Christoph Tisdale graduated in 2020, meaning there's lots of room for new faces to step in and mount a conference title defense this spring.
Before all that, we'll release our spring sports preview section, which publishes Wednesday, April 7. We'll provide full schedules, insight from local coaches about the upcoming season and highlight the athletes that are making up these teams this season.
More than ever, simply getting back on the field this spring is a win.