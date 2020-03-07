The already busy life of a high school coach might get even busier for Ryan Pietsch.
In the coming years, Pietsch, the Northfield softball coach, will not only be grappling with the schedule-breaking nature of coaching a spring sport that's prone to cancellations and delays, but he'll now also have a growing list of alumni to keep tabs on at various college programs.
After the recent commitments of senior infielder Anne Fossum to St. Olaf and junior infielder Payton Fox to St. Cloud State, there will be at least four former Raiders playing college softball two years from now. Pitcher Brynn Hostettler will be a freshman at the University of Minnesota for the 2022 season, and Jillian Noel will be a junior at Southwest Minnesota State.
"It's just fun to watch as a coach and see these kids get the opportunity to play at the next level and all that hard work being rewarded," Pietsch said. "My first seven or eight years as head coach we had two kids play at the next level. It's pretty cool to have three of them here in the last couple months commit, and then (Jillian Noel) in the last year, as well."
That list will likely grow even longer, Pietsch said, due to the talent of some uncommitted players on the roster like junior catcher Chloe Rozga and junior utility player Mikaela Girard.
Looking beyond two years, there's a large number of freshmen and sophomores that helped the lower-level Northfield teams dominate through the past couple years. With continued development and success at the varsity level, Pietsch has little doubt some of that group of Raiders will have opportunities to play in college.
That talent translates to on-field success as well, with Northfield winning the program's first state title last year. The 8-3 win against Mankato West in the state championship capped a remarkable rise for a program that less than five years ago was struggling in the bottom half of the Big 9 Conference.
Due to a combination of good fortune (Hostettler and Girard both moving to Northfield) and development of talent (Fossum, Fox, Noel and Rozga), the Raiders quickly ascended to the Section 1AAA semifinals in 2017, to the section finals in 2018, to 2019's section title and eventual state championship.
Even with a move up to Class AAAA, the largest in Minnesota, that high-end success likely won't be a flash in the pan.
Even with the departures of Noel, plus senior starters Anika Guggisberg and Caroline Pritchard, the mountains of talent returning combined with the expected graduations of some sophomores and juniors from junior varsity and varsity reserves places the Raiders among the best in the state, regardless of class.
"It just goes to show the state our softball program's in now," Pietsch said. "We've worked hard over the years to build up the culture that kids want to be a part of. We're fortunate we have kids here in town that are committed to working hard. These kids that are committing to these college programs have worked hard over the years, and it's nice to see their hard work get rewarded."
The regular season is scheduled to begin April 2 with a home game against Kasson-Mantorville.