A frigid first half doomed the Northfield boys basketball team Tuesday night in Austin, where the Packers (19-4, 15-4 Big 9 Conference) were able to race to a 62-38 victory after limiting the Raiders (7-16, 6-13) to 14 points in the first half.
For the game, Northfield shot 25% from the field and 20% from behind the arc, while Class AAA No. 10 Austin finished 43% from the floor and 37% from 3-point range.
Junior guards Kip Schetnan and Luke Labenski both tallied 10 points, while junior guard Thomas Roethler finished with eight points.
Northfield will next host Faribault on Friday night at Northfield High School.