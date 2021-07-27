For the past four years, both the Northfield Knights and Dundas Dukes have qualified for the Class B state tournament.
Stretching that streak to five this summer is impossible, since the two Rice County ball clubs are scheduled to face each other in Sunday afternoon's Section 1B play-in game at Memorial Park in Dundas after both teams struggled throughout the regular season.
Those struggles resulted in Dundas receiving the No. 6 seed in Section 1B, ahead of only seventh-seeded Northfield. The two teams have not played each other in the Section 1B playoffs since 2012, when Dundas topped Northfield 6-4 back when Jake Mathison was still in the Dukes dugout.
In Sunday's clash, Mathison might be called upon to save Northfield's season. The right-hander hasn't allowed an earned run in his last two starts, and outside of a pair of relative blowups against Miesville and Elko, Mathison hasn't surrendered more than three runs in a start all summer.
That three-run outing came against Dundas, however, when the Dukes claimed a 3-2 victory on Memorial Day. What's been different this summer for Mathison, however, has been the absence of the typical bulk he provides. He's only finished seven innings twice this year, although he's tallied a combined 19 innings in his last three starts to suggest he might be on the verge of ramping up into a larger workload.
Eli Patrikus has also emerged as a workhorse for Northfield this summer, as his total of 54 innings this season matches Mathison's tally. He also has yet to pitch more than six innings this season, so regardless of whether Mathison or Patrikus starts Sunday, another arm will likely be needed in relief.
Those options include 2019 Northfield High School graduate Luke Johnson, who in his third season with the Knights has developed into a reliable bullpen piece. In 20 2/3 innings, he's accrued an earned run average of 3.05 with 18 strikeouts and only seven walks. He's also coming off a pair of two-inning scoreless relief stints against Miesville and Jordan.
Johnson's lone loss this season came in the Fourth of July game at Dundas, where he fired two scoreless innings to allow Northfield to tie the game in the top of the ninth, but then surrendered the walk-off run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.
As for who will take the mound for Dundas, that's an open question. Charlie Ruud has thrown the most innings for the Dukes this summer with 53 2/3, but a large portion of those have been out of the bullpen as the team's closer. He has started five games in the second half of the season, however.
Mick Dudero leads the team with eight starts this season, but only one of those have come against a Section 1B opponent and he sports a 6.99 ERA.
Todd Mathison has started seven games this year, with his last appearance in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Miesville. He fired seven innings while allowing only one run, and is theoretically lined up to start this Sunday's game.
Also pitching in the loss to Miesville was Alec Holcomb. While he allowed a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth, that was only the second run he's allowed in six appearances this season, including 2 2/3 scoreless innings in the Fourth of July win against Northfield.
Where's the offense?
For the most part, pitching hasn't been the problem for Northfield and Dundas. Instead, it's been a lack of reliable offensive punch in games against section opponents.
Entering Sunday's game against Miesville, Dundas regulars Nate Van Roekel, Mike Ludwig, Joey Winters, Carson Jones, Patrick Wadzinski and Jon Bishop all featured batting averages below .250 in section games. Van Roekel finished with two hits and an RBI double against Miesville, bringing his average above the .250 mark, but regardless the offense has been sparse for the Dukes.
Drew Sathrum, Tyler Jones and Frank Vogel are the only other Dundas hitters with at least 20 at-bats with a batting average north of .250.
For Northfield, the offensive picture hasn't been much prettier. Aldon Severson and Joey Glampe have both been dangerous middle-of-the-order options, with Severson featuring an on-base percentage of .477 and slugging percentage of .528.
Glampe isn't far behind with his on-base percentage of .414 and slugging percentage of .531 in his first chance at extended playing time with the Knights. The 2020 Northfield High School graduate also leads the Knights with three home runs this summer.
Zach Walton has proven to be another useful newcomer with his .418 on-base percentage and .446 slugging percentage, but no other qualified Northfield hitters feature slugging percentages above .400.
The potential is still plenty evident, as Northfield averaged 8.75 runs in its four Section 1B wins this season. In the eight losses, however, the Knights averaged just over three runs a game. The solid approach is still present up and down the lineup, as Tim Maus, Thomas Meland, Sam Maus, Shain Kimmes and Jake Mathison all feature an on-base percentage higher than .350. This issue has been a lack of thump.
Part of the solution might be Eric Pittmann, who hasn't accrued enough at-bats to register as a qualified hitter, but in 43 at-bats he's racked up a slugging percentage of .605.