The Northfield football program is hosting the Gary and Darlene Callister Raider Football Golf Tournament on Thursday at Northfield Golf Club. The event is slated to start at 1 p.m.
Registration for the event is still open, and drop ins are welcome to sign up the day of the event.
Registration is $100, and includes a round of golf, a cart, meal and registration gift. Checks can be made payable to the Northfield Touchdown Club.
Proceeds from the tournament go towards the Northfield Touchdown Club to support football in Northfield at all levels, in addition to donating to the ALS Association in Gary Callister's name.
Gary was a longtime teacher in the Northfield school district and football coach, while Darlene was the school's longtime Activities Office Administrative Assistant.