Sometimes, it takes a couple minutes for eyes to adjust to the bright lights.
The Northfield volleyball team, however, didn't have the luxury of a transition period in Wednesday night's Section 1-4A semifinals at Rochester Mayo, where second-seeded Rochester Mayo topped third-seeded Northfield for the second time this season in a five-set match.
This time, the 25-21, 18-25, 25-15, 20-25, 15-7 victory was enough to send the Spartans through to Saturday's section final, and end the season for the Raiders.
"Last time we played them we had 45 errors, and we were trying to stress we needed to be more focused, not make as many errors and execute when we needed to execute," Northfield coach Tim Torstenson said. "There were times we did tonight, but we gave them a lot of balls they were able to attack us on, just because we weren't executing and getting the things done we needed to. They were."
In every set except for the second, Northfield dug itself an early hole. In the fourth set, the Raiders admirably charged back to win and force a winner-take-all fifth set. In that final frame, however, it was once again Rochester Mayo that surged ahead to leads of 7-3 and 9-4.
The Spartans also jumped out to a 15-5 advantage in the first set and a 9-2 edge in the third set.
"It's just us being up and down," Torstenson said. "Not that it's a big part of it or an excuse, but we only had two girls that had played in a section match before (this year). I think that's part of it, too, maybe. It's a big match and you have to get used to that, but that's not the biggest thing. We just didn't execute."
That was especially true in the first set, in which the Raiders committed four hitting errors, two violations and permitted the Spartans to rack up five first-set aces. That all adds up to 11 points for Rochester Mayo.
The result was another section semifinal exit — the third straight for Northfield counting 2018 and 2019 (there was no postseason in 2020).
As Torstenson mentioned, however, only junior Sydney Jaynes and junior Annelise Larson played in both the 2019 and 2021 section semifinals. That inexperience also translates to the fact the Raiders are largely staying in tact looking forward to next fall.
Tawni King — who notched two aces Wednesday in her role as a serving specialist — is the only senior departing from the regular varsity rotation.
Freshmen Addison Ertz, Hannah Koester and Teagan Timperley all featured heavily this season for Northfield, which also relied on first-time varsity players in sophomore Bella Rushing, sophomore Lucy Larson and junior Maddie McDowell to help out the experienced core of Annelise Larson, Sydney Jaynes and junior Teagan Timperley.
With those nine players all returning to play together again next year — with a Rochester Mayo-sized chip on their shoulders — Torstenson believes Wednesday night can serve as an origin story rather than a concluding chapter.
"We have a lot coming back and they've all done it now," Torstenson said. "Hopefully, they get this feeling in them that losing stinks, it's no fun to be done with your season and with a lot of young girls, too, the ninth graders are 14 years old. This is good experience for them to get to see the older girls get upset and their coach, too. It's bright for us to look at next year and bringing back so many girls."