The Northfield boys soccer team passed its toughest test of the year Thursday night at Northfield High School with a 3-0 victory against visiting Owatonna. It is the smallest margin of victory this season for the undefeated Raiders.
Senior forward Pascal Cogan provided a 1-0 lead at halftime after he was able to run down a chipped through ball from senior midfielder Grant Roney and poke his header past the charging Owatonna goalkeeper. The Raiders then capitalized on a pair of mistakes by the Huskies in the second half to extend their lead.
First, an Owatonna player whiffed on a clearance of a ball played forward from the midfield, and Roney was able to corral the loose ball and blast his shot into the far corner for a 2-0 lead. Then, sophomore forward Leo Runestad's soft header slipped through the hands of the Owatonna goalie for the final goal of the night.
Northfield is back in action Tuesday, Sept. 29, when it travels to play at Mankato West.
