GYMNASTICS
A consistently dominant day Saturday in Mankato allowed Northfield senior Adison Dack to claim the Big 9 Conference all-around title.
Her total score of 37.825 was boosted by first-place finishes on the vault (9.500) and the uneven bars (9.450), while she also finished third on the balance beam (9.400) and fourth with her floor exercise (9.475).
Mankato West’s Jenna Sikel was second in the all-around with a score of 37.500, while Owatonna’s Lucy Macius (37.225) and Lindsay Bangs (37.050) finished third and fourth.
As a team, Northfield finished third with a score of 139.375 behind first-place Owatonna (147.025) and second-place Mankato West (144.800), and ahead of fourth-place Winona (137.500).
Other individual highlights for the Raiders included Larissa Dominguez’ ninth-place finish on bars with an 8.525 and Jolee Harris’ 10th-place finish on the balance beam with an 8.950.
Northfield next competes in the Section 1AA championships scheduled for Saturday at Northfield Gymnastics Club.
ALPINE SKI
In her final race at the state championships, Northfield senior Libby Brust earned her best result yet with her 25th-place finish Wednesday afternoon at Giants Ridge Recreation Area in Biwabik.
Northfield eighth-grader Olivia Murphy was not far behind in 35th place in 88-skier field.
NORDIC SKI
Northfield sophomore Sam Folland surged to a 44th-place finish at Friday afternoon’s nordic ski championships at Giants Ridge Recreation Area in Biwabik.
Joining Folland at state was senior Martin Brice, who wasn’t that far behind in 60th place out of the 158 skiers competing at state.