Mission accomplished for Northfield seventh grader Jackson Barron.
While he didn't hit his ultimate goal of placing in the top four in the 106-pound bracket at Thursday's Class AAA individual wrestling tournament, he still earned a spot on the podium in sixth place.
"I think that's the first time we ever had a seventh grader place at the state tournament," Northfield coach Geoff Staab said, "so that's a good building block for the next five years."
Barron entered as the No. 6 seed in the eight-wrestler bracket and lost by fall in his first-round match against Wayzata's Logan Swensen, who went on to lose in overtime in the championship to garner second place.
The key match for Barron placing came in the consolation semifinals, where he was matched up against second-seeded Leo Edblad from Cambridge-Isanti, who was upset in the first round.
Barron provided Edlbad with a second loss to a lower-seeded wrestler courtesy of a 10-0 major decision in which he scored via a first-period takedown, a busy second period with a reversal, a penalty point and three back points, and then added on with a takedown in the third period.
"We just decided we had to bounce back and go get this next kid," Staab said. "It was as simple as that. His attitude was, 'I haven't gone 0-2 in a tournament in a very long time, and I'm not doing it today.' He lived up to it."
In the fifth-place match, Barron lost a 9-6 decision against Hastings' Blake Beissel after falling into a 7-0 hole in the first period before scoring six of the remaining eight points awarded in the rest of the match.
While Staab said the result of the fifth-place match might be something to avenge later in Barron's career, the fact he was in that match in the first place is still worth celebrating.
"We were pretty pumped that he actually did get on that podium," Staab said. "That was his goal and he met it."