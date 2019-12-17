From the first few shifts Tuesday night at Northfield Ice Arena, it appeared as if Owatonna was just a step faster than the Northfield boys hockey team.
That extra step helped the Huskies jump in front only two minutes, 23 seconds into the game and then hold off the Raiders until adding a second goal in the third period of what would ultimately become a 2-0 victory.
"They outplayed us," Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said. "It's a little bit of our recurring issue when you're playing 10 guys and trying to spot in a third line. We spot in the third line and they score with the third line on the ice to start the game. It wasn't their fault and it was kind of funky bounce that hopped out front and the kid shot it into an empty net."
Compounding the problem of a thin forward group was the absence of senior defender Kearic Gargrave, typically one of the team's top-four defensemen.
Without him, sophomore defenseman Matthew DeBuse moved from the team's occasionally-used fifth defender to a player hopping onto the ice every other shift.
"That hurts when you're just trying to play heavy minutes with what you've got," Luckraft said. "The guys battled and I'll give them credit for that, but that's a good learning experience for us. We're going to get in a bunch of those games with conference teams and section teams where we'll have to try and find a way to battle through."
Northfield still had plenty of opportunities to grab the game, and maintain its large lead of first place in the Big 9 Conference, though. With the loss, the Raiders (4-4, 4-1 Big 9 Conference) still reside atop the conference with 12 points, but the Huskies (5-1, 3-0) are now only two points behind in second place and have played two less conference games.
After being outshot 7-5 in the first period, Northfield struggled to maintain much of an offensive zone presence while being outshot 10-3 in the second frame. Most of that offense came during a 38-second stretch of 5-on-3 play, but the Raiders were unable to beat Owatonna goalie Zach Wiese on that opportunity or any of the five other chances on the power play.
"I thought we had opportunities to shoot the puck tonight and we just didn't do it," Luckraft said. "They have a very specific penalty kill with how they stagger guys and we got by it all night long. Carson got a half breakaway at the end and I thought Spencer got past that guy, but instead of ripping shots we turned away. It's a little bit of learning how to play in that environment and trying to battle through. We'll take our lumps throughout the season and hopefully we'll get better each time."
That offensive ineffectiveness spoiled senior Cal Frank's performance in net. Frank saved 25 of the 27 shots sent his way — his third straight game saving over 90% of shots against him.
He'll likely be under fire again Thursday night, when Northfield hosts Class A No. 3-ranked Mahtomedi.
"There were a lot of guys walking down the slot and Cal's big, he's able to cover a lot of ground so when he does that he's really effective," Luckraft said. "He's doing his job for sure.
"We're not going to blow anybody out and our goaltending and defensemen are good enough where they're not going to blow us out," Luckraft added. "They're all going to be tight."