Seventh-ranked Saint John's University shot 52.9% from the field on its way to a 91-75 victory over the St. Olaf College men's basketball team in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) play on Monday evening at Skoglund Center.
Saint John's (11-1, 7-0 MIAC) had all five starters score in double figures and shot over 50% in both halves to remain undefeated in conference play this season. After shooting just 29.6% in the opening half, St. Olaf (6-5, 3-3 MIAC) heated up to 54.1% in the second half, but could overcome a 13-point halftime deficit.
Senior Nate Albers scored 14 of his game-high 20 points after halftime and was joined in double figures by senior Troy Diggins Jr., junior Dominic Bledsoe and first year Charlie Haff. Diggins Jr. recorded 18 points and seven rebounds, Bledsoe logged a double-double of 15 points and 10 assists, and Haff scored all 10 of his points in the second half.
Jubie Alade led the Johnnies with 18 points, making all nine of his free throws in the game. Zach Hanson was 5-for-5 from the field and 7-for-9 from the free-throw line on his way to 17 points. Coldon Codute (14), Lucas Walford (13) and Oakley Baker (10) were also in double figures for the visitors, who shot 31-for-36 (86.1 percent) from the charity stripe on the night.
St. Olaf jumped out to a quick 7-4 lead 2:31 into the game after scoring on its first four possessions of the game, but Saint John's responded by scoring nine of the next 10 points to go ahead, 13-8. With the score tied at 13-13, the Johnnies held the Oles scoreless for 5:35 and scored 13-straight points to take a 26-13 lead with 7:17 remaining.
After trailing by 17, the Oles went on an 8-2 run to get within 11 but were unable to get any closer in the half, as the Johnnies took a 41-28 lead into the locker room. Hanson scored 12 of his 17 points before the break, shooting 4-for-4 from the field and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line.
The Oles face another top-10 opponent when they travel to St. Paul to face No. 5 St. Thomas on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. at Schoenecker Arena, before hosting Carleton at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Carleton men falter in St. Peter
Alex Battist poured in 21 points to lead four Knights in double figures, but the Carleton College men's basketball team could not match the 3-point shooting of Gustavus Adolphus College as the host Gusties drained 12 triples and secured the 93-82 result Monday night in St. Peter.
Carleton (5-7, 2-5 MIAC) shot 40 percent for the game but went only 6 of 24 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Gustavus (4-8, 4-3 MIAC) was 12 of 27 from downtown and connected on 52% of its field-goal attempts overall.
This was Battist's fourth game this season with 20 or more points. He also pulled down 12 rebounds in registering his third double-double of the campaign.
Carleton erased a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually tied the game at 64-64 when Tessier converted twice at the free throw line with 8:35 still to play. The Gusties answered with buckets on four straight trips down the floor and an 11-0 run over the next two minutes. The Knights got no closer than seven points the rest of the way.
After beginning the second half 1 of 8 from beyond the arc, Gustavus hit four of its last five triples to open up the once-tight game.
Both Isaac Tessier and Kent Hanson contributed 19 points and seven rebounds for Carleton, with the former adding a career-high seven assists. Knights' point guard Henry Bensen chipped in 11 points as he achieved double-digit scoring for the second time this season to go along with six assists, five rebounds, and three steals.
Knight women top Scots
Katie Chavez finished with a game-high 23 points to help lead the Carleton College women's basketball team to a 65-57 victory over visiting Macalester College on Saturday.
"A tough battle. Something we know we will have every night out," said Carleton head coach Tammy Metcalf-Filzen. "There were big plays made by a number of different players when we needed them."
Carleton (5-6, 2-4 MIAC) trailed 41-36 with 3:18 remaining in the third quarter, but the Knights used a 10-0 run spanning nearly five and a half minutes of game time to take the lead for good.
Anna Hughes got the rally started with a three-pointer, and Jill Yanai knotted the score at 41-41 before the end of the period.
Samantha Cooke pushed Carleton in front with an offensive putback early in the fourth quarter, and Erica Ellefson capped the run with a triple from the wing on the Knights' next possession.
After Macalester used back-to-back buckets to pull within 46-45, Chavez converted a traditional three-point play, and the Knights maintained at least a four-point edge the rest of the way. The Knights sealed the victory by going 10-for-10 at the free throw line over the final 1:10.
Chavez finished the day 6 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. She also went 8 of 9 at the charity stripe. Cooke contributed 16 points, while Yanai tallied 10 points and a game-high eight rebounds along with three steals.
Carleton shot 42 percent overall but was 7 of 14 from 3-point range in addition to outscoring the Scots 18-7 at the charity stripe. Macalester shot only 36 percent overall and went 6 of 26 from beyond the arc.
Ole women downed by Gustavus
The St. Olaf College women's basketball team was outlasted, 65-56, by No. 21-ranked Gustavus Adolphus College in a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) contest on Saturday afternoon at Gus Young Court.
St. Olaf (5-6, 2-4 MIAC) trailed Gustavus (10-1, 6-0 MIAC) by just two points through three quarters before the Gusties gradually pulled away late in the final quarter.
First year Sophie Olmen scored a career-high 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting off the bench to lead the way for St. Olaf. Olmen scored eight of her 16 in the final 3:48 of the contest and was joined in double figures by senior Ella Skrien with 10 points.
Rorman matched Olmen with 16 points for Gustavus on a 6-for-9 shooting performance, while Richert added 14 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Gonsorowski chipped in with 14 points and five assists despite shooting just 4-for-15 from the field.
Early in the second quarter, the Oles tied the game on three occasions, including on a 3-pointer by sophomore K'Lynn Lewis with 6:33 to go that tied it at 19-19. Gustavus countered with a 7-0 run over the next three minutes before St. Olaf closed the half on a 7-2 run to get within two, 28-26, at the half.
The Oles claimed their first lead of the second half, 36-34, on putback by first-year Rachel Kelly with 5:40 remaining in the third quarter. A layup by Kelly and a jumper by Skrien on consecutive possessions less than two minutes later put St. Olaf ahead by three, 40-37, until the Gusties finished the quarter on a 7-2 run to lead 44-42 entering the fourth.
A Skrien 3-pointer 13 seconds into the fourth quarter swung the lead back to the Oles, only for Gustavus to score the next six points to take the lead for good.
St. Olaf takes on its second consecutive nationally-ranked opponent with St. Thomas visits Skoglund Center on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m, before hosting Carleton at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Skoglund Center.