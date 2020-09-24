The Northfield girls soccer team stormed back late in the second half to secure a point Thursday in Owatonna, where the Raiders and Huskies played to a 3-3 draw.
Owatonna jumped out to a 3-1 halftime lead before Northfield utilized a pair of free kicks in the second half to level the score.
GOAL‼️Norhfield draws within 3-2. pic.twitter.com/fq65lNL1l8— OPPJon (@OPPJonW) September 25, 2020
First, Evelyn Salgado was able to pounce on a loose ball and calmly deposit it into an empty net after the Owatonna goalie was unable to cleanly catch a free kick. Then, with only six minutes, four seconds, left in the second half, the Raiders were able to again capitalize on the chaos ensuing after a free kick.
A long free kick was sent into the box from 40 yards out, and forward Ava Stanchina attempted to chest a shot into the net. The Husky goalie was able to keep the shot out of the net with a kick save, but midfielder Millie Bouvin corralled the rebound and slotted a rebound into the net for the tying goal.
GOAL‼️6:04 left in 2nd - Northfield scores on another set play. It’s 3-3 pic.twitter.com/A1j3wJoDvg— OPPJon (@OPPJonW) September 25, 2020
Stanchina scored the first-half goal for the Raiders with an assist from Regan Childress.
It is the third draw in the last five games for Northfield, but the first in that stretch that wasn't scoreless entering another matchup with one of the Big 9 Conference's front runners, Mankato West, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, in Northfield.