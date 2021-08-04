While the Dundas Dukes are the only remaining local amateur baseball team in the running to qualify for the state tournament, a number of current and former Northfield High School baseball players are competing this week for area teams.
Ross Beumer has developed into a middle-of-the-order fixture for the Lonsdale Aces, the St. Benedict Saints feature Carter Hodapp, Derek Albers, Joe Pesta, Alex Donkers and Zach Bakko on their roster, and the Elko Express have utilized both of Ethan Lanthier and Joey Malecha this summer.
The Aces and Saints both have some work to do in order to advance to the Region 3C playoffs, with both teams battling this week in the Dakota-Rice-Scott League playoffs to try and earn one of three remaining spots into the eight-team region playoffs.
Lonsdale started a best-of-3 series against the Shakopee Coyotes on Tuesday night, while St. Benedict did the same against the Webster Sox. Game 2 for both series is scheduled for Thursday night, while an in necessary Game 3 is slated for Friday night.
Buemer has latched onto the biggest role of any of the local players, as he leads the Aces' qualified hitters in batting average (.333) and slugging percentage (.526). In 78 at bats, he's doubled eight times, tripled twice and homered once while scoring a team-high 22 runs and driving in 11 more. He's also 17-for-18 in stolen base attempts this summer.
He's been utilized less frequently on the mound, where he's tossed 13 innings (fourth-most on the team) and accrued a 2.08 earned run average with an eye-popping 26 strikeouts. His last outing was back on July 13 and he's thrown more than two innings in only one outing this season.
With the potential for three games this week, and possibly the first game of the Region 3C playoffs scheduled for Sunday, Beumer may be called upon out of the bullpen this postseason.
Lonsdale lost 3-2 against Shakopee in the first matchup of the regular season, but most recently raced past the Coyotes 11-0 on July 28. Buemer finished 2-for-4 with a home run and a double in that second matchup.
St. Benedict, meanwhile, also split the two regular-season two games against its first-round opponent with a 1-0 loss and a 7-4 victory on July 11 and July 20.
No complete regular-season stats for the Saints are available through mnbaseball.org or the team's website, but Pesta and Donkers both play regularly for the team, while Albers has stepped in after playing the last three seasons and the start of this summer with the Dundas Dukes.
One of Dundas' and Northfield's Section 1B brethren feature a pair of more recent Raiders on its roster, with Elko utilizing both Lanthier (2021 NHS graduate) and Malecha (rising senior at NHS).
Lanthier has only appeared in five games as a hitter and three as a pitcher, however, while Malecha has tossed a total of five innings on the mound and received 26 at bats across eight games at the plate.
Elko received the No. 2 seed in the Section 1B playoffs and opens its best-of-3 playoff series against the New Market Muskies on Friday night in Elko. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in New Market, and the if necessary Game 3 would be Tuesday night in Elko.