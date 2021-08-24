Through the first week and a half of practice, Northfield football coach Brent Yule has little to no complaints.
Walking in as a first-year head coach after spending the previous three campaigns as an assistant, Yule is happy with the work the Raiders have put in through the early stages of his first season.
“I think the kids are playing with really good energy and are really excited about football," Yule said. "There’s a good buzz going around about it.”
Yule and 2021 version of the Northfield football team is tasked with building off of back-to-back seasons in which the Raiders have won a combined two games, both against Austin.
That turnaround starts in the preseason and continues throughout the year, and is centered around making sure that energy level not only remains high, but continues to elevate.
“It’s no secret that the last couple years wins and losses wise we haven’t had a ton of success," Yule said. "I think the foundation is there, but we’re still working on building a strong culture, playing with high energy and being a tough, disciplined football team. The other thing we talk about all the time is making sure our kids play for each other.”
Listed below is a position-by-position breakdown of this year's Northfield football team.
Quarterback
Last year's primary starting quarterback, Cole Stanchina, has graduated. His backup Spencer Klotz has elected to not play football while he prepares for his hockey and lacrosse seasons, two additional high-contact sports.
That leaves a quarterback room without any varsity experience entering this season, although Yule has been thrilled about what he's seen from the position throughout the summer and preseason.
Senior Ian Stanton and junior Soren Richardson have both been battling for the starting job, and Yule said he plans to deploy just one quarterback this fall instead of rotating in multiple options.
“Soren Richardson is a junior and he’s been doing a great job and he has throughout the summer," Yule said. "He’s just dedicated to football and really athletic. Ian Stanton is a senior as well and he’s also been competing for the quarterback position. He’s just a good all-around athlete and just understands the game and is athletic as well.
"Obviously the best person at the position is going to play, but really you want your best kids on the field," Yule continued. "If between Soren and Ian, if we go with Soren or we go with Ian we still want the other person to be on the field to help the team out in some capacity.”
In the younger grades, Yule said the Raider coaching staff has been impressed with sophomore Kamden Kaiser during preseason camp. While he likely won't factor into any varsity playing time at quarterback this season, his emergence provides an extra layer of depth.
"He’s really opened the coaching staff’s eyes," Yule said. "He can make some really good throws, is a really athletic kid and as a sophomore is still learning the game, but he’s really picked up on things quickly, too.”
Running back
While the Raiders aim to use just one quarterback this season, there appears to be a lot of mouths to feed in the backfield as the team transitions to a Wing-T offense this fall.
"We have a lot of kids that do a lot of things different," Yule said. "We just have to maximize the potential.
Charlie Monaghan returns for his junior season at running back after playing a varsity role for parts of the last two years. He'll be flanked by Stanton if he's not playing at quarterback, in addition to Brayden Brakke and Gabe Sawyer.
"He started at linebacker for us last year and is kind of a thumper and a bigger kid," Yule said about Sawyer.
Wide receiver
Another byproduct of the shift to the Wing-T offense is the variability of the wide receiver group.
Depending on the game situation and play call, the formation can call for as little as just one wide receiver or as many as three wideouts.
Regardless of the formation, the Raiders will be filtering in some inexperienced options when it comes varsity playing time, but Yule thinks there's plenty of potential at this spot.
That starts with junior Jackson Jerdee, who Yule calls "a jack-of-all-trades."
"He’s got good speed, good burst, can catch the ball and really knows how to position his body to block," Yule said.
One of the breakouts of summer and preseason camp has been senior Tate Journell, who is out for football for the first time since his family moved to Northfield.
"I couldn’t be happier," Yule said. "He’s a great athlete, he really is, and he’s another three-sport athlete, and you can just tell when he’s on the field. You can tell how me moves and sets up blocks, is able to cover guys on defense and is able to catch the ball and position his body. I’m really looking forward to see what he can do on the field.
“I’m just looking forward to see what he can do against kids from other schools, because man he looks good right now.”
Offensive/defensive line
Mason Pagel headlines the offensive line is his third year as a starter, and he's surrounded by returning varsity experience.
Kyle Schulz is back as the starting center, Nolan Stepka and Tate Sand both return as starters, and Ryne Johnson is set to step in as a full-time starter after he was one of the first bodies off the bench last season.
The exact split between who crosses over between the offensive and defensive lines of scrimmage is still being worked out, as is the rotation in order to keep players fresh throughout the game.
“I see them playing with a lot of confidence right now and I look forward to see what they can do this year," Yule said. "We have a pretty good mixture, too, which we haven’t necessarily in the past couple years. We have some size, but they’re all pretty athletic.”
Linebackers
During the past two seasons, the linebacker position has been hit hard by injuries.
The byproduct of those maladies, which could pay off this year, is just how many players not only have varsity experience, but have already excelled on a varsity level.
Two years ago, Pagel and Darrin Kuyper were the youngsters to fill in for injured upperclassmen and both responded well, even though Pagel is more likely to slot in on the defensive line this season.
Monaghan also saw time at linebacker two years ago as a a freshman, while Gabe Sawyer saw his first extended varsity action last season at the position.
"Man, did he respond, him and Charlie Monaghan,” Yule said. “In a three-week span, the improvement that he made was ridiculous.”
Secondary
The defensive backfield was arguably Northfield's strongest position group of 2020, and that's because of the wealth of seniors the Raiders were able to throw at the positions.
The flip side of that, is the team now needs to fine replacements for all four spots, but that departing group left behind a present for this year's team.
"Not only were they good players, but our juniors and sophomores learned a lot from those kids, too," Yule said.
Josh Voight filtered in and out of the varsity secondary throughout last season and figures to start at one of the two safety spots. The other safety spot is a position battle between Brakke and senior Nadir Baraki.
At the two corner positions, Jerdee and Journell have translated their impressive preseasons at wide receiver to similar showings defensively.
"Two really quick kids, and the other thing about those two is yeah they’re super athletic, but they compete, man," Yule said. "We did some 7-on-7s this summer at Rosemount and were playing against them and a couple teams and to see how they competed against kids — it was great to see.”
ROSTER
Nadir Baraki, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Zach Edwards, senior, tight end/linebacker
Seth Hansen, senior, running back/linebacker
Ryne Johnson, senior, offensive/defensive line
Tate Journell, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Jacob Kick, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Darin Kuyper, senior, tight end/linebacker
Brennan Martin, senior, offensive/defensive line
Jacob Messner, senior, running back/linebacker
Nolan Nagy, senior, offensive/defensive line
Mason Pagel, senior, offensive/defensive line
Kaed Rauk, senior, offensive/defensive line
Tate Sand, senior, offensive/defensive line
Kyle Schulz, senior, offensive/defensive line
Tyler Shimota, senior, offensive/defensive line
Ian Stanton, senior, quarterback/running back/linebacker
Nolan Stepka, senior, offensive/defensive line
Josh Voight, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Adam Wiese, senior, tight end/defensive line
Joseph Ascencio Bravo, junior, offensive/defensive line
Joseph Benson, junior, wide receiver/defensive back
Andrew Block, junior, running back/linebacker
Brayden Brakke, junior, running back/linebacker
Quinn Ertz, junior, offensive/defensive line
Jacob Eschen, junior, offensive/defensive line
Michael Fossum, junior, wide receiver/defensive back
Jose Garcia, junior, offensive/defensive line
Tyler Hughes, junior, wide reciever/defensive back
Jackson Jerdee, junior, wide receiver/defensive back
Haden Kelly, junior, offensive/defensive line
Charlie Monaghan, junior, running back/linebacker
Blake Moses, junior, offensive/defensive line
Soren Richardson, junior, quarterback/defensive back
Brecken Riley, junior, quarterback/defensive back
Rylan Rimpila, junior, offensive/defensive line
Gabe Sawyer, junior, running back/linebacker
Jeb Sawyer, junior, offensive line/defensive line
Joseph Schulz, junior, offensive/defensive line
Joe Sickler, junior, wide receiver/defensive back
Dylan Switzer, junior, running back/linebacker
Tytan Thomas, junior, offensive/defensive line
Nolan Thompson, junior, wide receiver/linebacker
Taite Wilson, junior, quarterback/defensive back
Adrian Zubia, junior, offensive/defensive line
Noah Ackerman, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Peter Bartlett, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Tanner Craig, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Carter Dumonceaux, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Nolan Feldhake, sophomore, running back/linebacker
Jacob Geiger, sophomore, running back/defensive back
Kamden Kaise, sophomore, quarterback/linebacker
Austin Koep, sophomore, tight end/linebacker
Cam Mellgren, sophomore, running back/linebacker
John Newberg, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Gavin Novotny, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back
Kyan Rauk, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Seth Riley, sophomore, running back/linebacker
Camden Waters, sophomore, wide receiver/linebacker
Westen Wendling, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Cole Werner, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Andrew Winter, sophomore, running back/linebacker